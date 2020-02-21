Domina: Cast, trailer, release date and everything you need to know about the Ancient Roman drama

The Sky Atlantic series tells the story of how Livia Drusilla overcame adversity to become the most powerful woman in the world.

Kasia Smutniak plays Livia Drusilla in Domina
Grounded in historical accuracy, Domina shows a different side to Ancient Rome by portraying the classical civilisation from the perspective of its women.

From the team behind arctic thriller Fortitude, the 10-part drama follows the extraordinary rise of Livia Drusilla, who became Rome’s most powerful and influential Empress.

3 reasons to watch Domina

What is Domina about?

Domina follows Livia Drusilla, a naïve young girl who goes on to become one of the ancient world’s most powerful women, determined to secure power for her sons and avenge her father.

“As a frontrunner in defending women's rights, she was a tough woman who was both feared and cherished and was strong enough to seal the fate of the Roman Empire,” explained Kasia Smutniak (Dolittle) who plays Livia in the series. 

Through a combination of strategy, seduction, conspiracy and murder, Livia and her peers navigate their way through a brutal society.

The series is written by Simon Burke, who has previously worked on Fortitude, Strike Back and Zen, and the lead director is Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy (The Luminaries). Academy Award winner Gabriella Pescucci  (The Age of Innocence) is also on board to design the costumes. 

Who was Livia Drusilla? The true story behind Domina

Who is in the cast?

Livia Drusilla - Kasia Smutniak

Kasia Smutniak plays Livia in Domina

Where have you seen Kasia Smutniak before?

Devils, From Paris With Love

Young Livia - Nadia Parkes

Nadia Parkes as Young Livia in Domina � Antonello & Montesi
Where have you seen Nadia Parkes before?

Starstruck, The Spanish Princess, Doctor Who

Livius - Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham plays Livius in Domina

Where have you seen Liam Cunningham before?

Game of Thrones, Outcasts, Hunger

Nero - Enzo Cilenti

Enzo Cilenti plays Nero in Domina

Where have you seen Enzo Cilenti before?

The Theory of Everything, Game of Thrones, 24 Hour Party People

Gaius - Matthew McNulty

Matthew McNulty plays Gaius in Domina

Where have you seen Matthew McNulty before?

Deadwater Fell, The Terror, The Bay

Young Gaius - Tom Glynn-Carney

Tom Glynn-Carey as Young Gaius in Domina

Where have you seen Tom Glynn-Carney before?

Dunkirk, Tolkein, The Last Post

Agrippa - Ben Batt

Ben Batt as Agrippa in Domina

Where have you seen Ben Batt before?

The English Game, Scott & Bailey, Shameless

Young Agrippa - Oliver Huntingdon

Oliver Huntingdon and Nadia Parkes as Young Agrippa and Young Livia in Domina

Where have you seen Oliver Huntingdon before?

The End of the F***ing World

Antigone - Colette Dalal Tchantcho

Colette Dalal Tchantcho as Antigone in Domina

Where have you seen Colette Dalal Tchantcho before?

The Witcher

Young Antigone - Melodie Wakivuamina

Melodie Wakivuamina as Young Antigone in Domina

Where have you seen Melodie Wakivuamina before?

This is Melodie's first major English-language role.

Balbina - Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini plays Balbina in Domina

Where have you seen Isabella Rossellini before?

Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her, Wyatt Earp

Scribonia - Christine Bottomley

Christine Bottomley as Scribonia in Domina

Where have you seen Christine Bottomley before?

The Nest, The End of the F***ing World, Back To Life

Young Scribonia - Bailey Spalding

Bailey Spalding as Young Scribonia in Domina

Where have you seen Bailey Spalding before?

This is Bailey's first makor acting role, though she was a contestant on The X Factor in 2016, making it was far as the 'Three Seat Challenge'.

Octavia - Claire Forlani

Claire Forlani as Octavia in Domina

Where have you seen Claire Forlani before?

Mallrats, Meet Joe Black, CSI: NY

Young Octavia - Alexandra Moloney

Alexandra Moloney as Young Octavia in Domina

Where have you seen Alexandra Moloney before?

This is Alexandra's first major TV role.

Julia - Liah O'Prey

Liah O'Prey as Julia in Domina

Where have you seen Liah O'Prey before?

Madame Claude, The Eddy, Mortel

Tycho - Alex Lanipekun

Alex Lanipekun as Tycho in Domina

Where have you seen Alex Lanipekun before?

Riviera, Homeland, 24: Live Another Day

Is there a trailer?

Yes - you can watch it below:

How to watch Domina

Domina is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday, May 14.

 

