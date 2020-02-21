Succession Season 4 Episode 1 review: Top five talking pointsMar 28 | 6 min read
Domina: Cast, trailer, release date and everything you need to know about the Ancient Roman drama
The Sky Atlantic series tells the story of how Livia Drusilla overcame adversity to become the most powerful woman in the world.
Grounded in historical accuracy, Domina shows a different side to Ancient Rome by portraying the classical civilisation from the perspective of its women.
From the team behind arctic thriller Fortitude, the 10-part drama follows the extraordinary rise of Livia Drusilla, who became Rome’s most powerful and influential Empress.
What is Domina about?
Domina follows Livia Drusilla, a naïve young girl who goes on to become one of the ancient world’s most powerful women, determined to secure power for her sons and avenge her father.
“As a frontrunner in defending women's rights, she was a tough woman who was both feared and cherished and was strong enough to seal the fate of the Roman Empire,” explained Kasia Smutniak (Dolittle) who plays Livia in the series.
Through a combination of strategy, seduction, conspiracy and murder, Livia and her peers navigate their way through a brutal society.
The series is written by Simon Burke, who has previously worked on Fortitude, Strike Back and Zen, and the lead director is Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy (The Luminaries). Academy Award winner Gabriella Pescucci (The Age of Innocence) is also on board to design the costumes.
Who is in the cast?
Livia Drusilla - Kasia Smutniak
Where have you seen Kasia Smutniak before?
Devils, From Paris With Love
Young Livia - Nadia Parkes
Where have you seen Nadia Parkes before?
Starstruck, The Spanish Princess, Doctor Who
Livius - Liam Cunningham
Where have you seen Liam Cunningham before?
Game of Thrones, Outcasts, Hunger
Nero - Enzo Cilenti
Where have you seen Enzo Cilenti before?
The Theory of Everything, Game of Thrones, 24 Hour Party People
Gaius - Matthew McNulty
Where have you seen Matthew McNulty before?
Deadwater Fell, The Terror, The Bay
Young Gaius - Tom Glynn-Carney
Where have you seen Tom Glynn-Carney before?
Dunkirk, Tolkein, The Last Post
Agrippa - Ben Batt
Where have you seen Ben Batt before?
The English Game, Scott & Bailey, Shameless
Young Agrippa - Oliver Huntingdon
Where have you seen Oliver Huntingdon before?
The End of the F***ing World
Antigone - Colette Dalal Tchantcho
Where have you seen Colette Dalal Tchantcho before?
Young Antigone - Melodie Wakivuamina
Where have you seen Melodie Wakivuamina before?
This is Melodie's first major English-language role.
Balbina - Isabella Rossellini
Where have you seen Isabella Rossellini before?
Blue Velvet, Death Becomes Her, Wyatt Earp
Scribonia - Christine Bottomley
Where have you seen Christine Bottomley before?
The Nest, The End of the F***ing World, Back To Life
Young Scribonia - Bailey Spalding
Where have you seen Bailey Spalding before?
This is Bailey's first makor acting role, though she was a contestant on The X Factor in 2016, making it was far as the 'Three Seat Challenge'.
Octavia - Claire Forlani
Where have you seen Claire Forlani before?
Mallrats, Meet Joe Black, CSI: NY
Young Octavia - Alexandra Moloney
Where have you seen Alexandra Moloney before?
This is Alexandra's first major TV role.
Julia - Liah O'Prey
Where have you seen Liah O'Prey before?
Madame Claude, The Eddy, Mortel
Tycho - Alex Lanipekun
Where have you seen Alex Lanipekun before?
Riviera, Homeland, 24: Live Another Day
Is there a trailer?
Yes - you can watch it below:
How to watch Domina
Domina is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW from Friday, May 14.
Images copyright: © Antonello & Montesi
