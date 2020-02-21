Grounded in historical accuracy, Domina shows a different side to Ancient Rome by portraying the classical civilisation from the perspective of its women.

From the team behind arctic thriller Fortitude, the 10-part drama follows the extraordinary rise of Livia Drusilla, who became Rome’s most powerful and influential Empress.

3 reasons to watch Domina

What is Domina about?

Domina follows Livia Drusilla, a naïve young girl who goes on to become one of the ancient world’s most powerful women, determined to secure power for her sons and avenge her father.

“As a frontrunner in defending women's rights, she was a tough woman who was both feared and cherished and was strong enough to seal the fate of the Roman Empire,” explained Kasia Smutniak (Dolittle) who plays Livia in the series.

Through a combination of strategy, seduction, conspiracy and murder, Livia and her peers navigate their way through a brutal society.

The series is written by Simon Burke, who has previously worked on Fortitude, Strike Back and Zen, and the lead director is Australian filmmaker Claire McCarthy (The Luminaries). Academy Award winner Gabriella Pescucci (The Age of Innocence) is also on board to design the costumes.

Who was Livia Drusilla? The true story behind Domina