Prime Video have released the first-look images for its highly anticipated thriller Dead Ringers. A remake of the classic 1988 David Cronenberg movie, Dead Ringers is modern take on the story of identical twins who share everything in their lives, even lovers. Taking on the lead role, played by Jeremy Irons in the original film, is Hollywood star Rachel Weisz. Here is everything we know so far about Prime Video TV series Dead Ringers… What is the Dead Ringers release date?

Dead Ringers is released on Prime Video on Friday, 21 April. How many episodes of Dead Ringers are there? Rachel Weisz’s Dead Ringers will have six episodes. All six episodes are released on Friday, 21 April. What is Dead Ringers about?

Weisz plays double-lead as Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who enjoy the same things: drugs, lovers.

The sisters have an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes, including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics, in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. Dead Ringers has been described by its production company as "a thrilling tale about ambition, self-interest, and the manipulation of power". Dead Ringers cast

Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz (The Mummy, The Constant Gardener) leads the cast in the dual role of playing twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle. The series ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan. The limited series is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man).

Dead Ringers cast list Rachel Weisz – Plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle

Britne Oldford – Plays Genevieve

Poppy Liu – Plays Greta

Michael Chernus – Plays Tom

Jennifer Ehle – Plays Rebecca

Emily Meade – Plays Susan What was the original Dead Ringers?

David Cronenberg’s psychosexual thriller was released in cinemas in 1988. It starred Jeremy Irons as Elliot and Beverly Mantle, gynecologists who jointly operate a clinical practice specialising in treating fertility problems. The original film’s script was loosely based on the true story of twins Stewart and Cyril Marcus and the fictionalised Bari Wood and Jack Geasland novel, Twins. The twin brother gynecologists were found dead in their Manhattan apartment in 1975. Dead Ringers won numerous accolades on its original release including 10 Genie Awards. Total Film listed Dead Ringers in their 50 Greatest Horror Movies list, while Entertainment Weekly put it 20th in their list of Scariest Movies of All Time. American horror site Bloody Disgusting also listed the movie in their top 10 best ever True Story Horror Movies.

