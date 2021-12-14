From his breakthrough role in the film Naked, to starring alongside Olivia Colman in the new TV drama Landscapers, David Thewlis has been on our screens for 30 years. The Blackpool-born actor - who shares a daughter, Gracie, with ex-wife Anna Friel - is arguably best known for his role in the Harry Potter film franchise. Here, we take a look at David Thewlis’ best film and TV roles - and where you might recognise him from… Plus, don’t miss the best of what’s coming to NOW this month, and everything you need to know about Landscapers. Landscapers - Christopher Edwards

Thewlis stars alongside Olivia Colman in the new TV drama, Landscapers, where he plays Christopher Edwards (the husband of Colman’s character, Susan). The series is based on the strange real-life case of a mild-mannered husband and wife who were accused of murdering her parents. Watch every episode of Landscapers on Sky Atlantic with a NOW Entertainment Membership. Wonder Woman - Sir Patrick Morgan / Ares

Warner Bros. Pictures

Thewlis starred alongside Gal Gadot in the 2017 superhero movie, Wonder Woman, where he played Sir Patrick Morgan / Ares. His character - who’s hell bent on wiping out humanity at any cost via World War I - is the arch-nemesis of Wonder Woman / Diana Prince. Wonder Woman is available to watch now on Netflix. Fargo - V.M. Varga

Netflix / FX Networks

Thewlis joined the third series of crime drama Fargo in 2017 in the role of V. M. Varga, a cunning, criminal mastermind. His performance earned him nominations for the Primetime Emmy Awards, Critics' Choice Television Awards and Golden Globe Awards as a supporting actor. Fargo seasons 1-3 are available to watch now on Netflix.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas - Ralf

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Thewlis played Ralf, the father of the main character Bruno (Asa Butterfield) in the 2008 film, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. Ralf is the commandant of the Auschwitz concentration camp - a dangerous and stern man, who is shown to have no remorse for what he does in the camp. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas is available to watch now on Netflix. Harry Potter film series - Remus Lupin

Warner Bros. Pictures

Starting in 2004 with Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Thewlis played the new Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, Professor Lupin. Thewlis reprised the role in four other films in the series, despite resigning from his post at Hogwarts. Lupin remained in the story as a friend to the central character, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). All the Harry Potter films are available to watch on Sky Cinema with a NOW Cinema Membership. Naked - Johnny

First Independent Films