Dan Brown’s novels about symbologist Robert Langdon were a huge hit in the noughties – and after The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno were given the feature-length treatment with films starring Tom Hanks, his third Langdon novel, The Lost Symbol, has been turned into a TV series. Find out who’s in the cast, what to expect from the plot and how you can watch the show in the UK. What’s The Lost Symbol about?

Young symbologist Robert Langdon must solve deadly puzzles to try and discover the location of his mentor, who has gone missing after his severed hand was found in the Capitol Building in Washington DC. He also finds himself debunking a global conspiracy theory at the same time. The thriller is set many years before the events of Dan Brown’s most popular novel, The Da Vinci Code. The Lost Symbol cast

Ashley Zukerman – who Succession fans will recognise as Shiv’s lover Nate - stars as Robert Langdon, while Eddie Izzard plays his academic mentor Peter Solomon. Other main cast members include Valorie Curry as Peter’s daughter Katherine, Beau Knapp as the mysterious Mal’akh, Rick Gonzalez as Capitol police officer Alfonso Nuñez and Sumalee Montano as Inoue Sato, CIA security director.

Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol trailer You can get a taster of the series by watching the official trailer: