Fans of classic '70s rock and stories of excess, drugs and love are going to need to watch Daisy Jones and The Six on Prime Video. Adapted from the acclaimed hit novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the series is produced by Reese Witherspoon. Witherspoon said the book was one she will "never forget", adding: "Daisy and the band captured my heart, and they're sure to capture yours too." Coming this Spring, the TV adaptation brings together an incredible cast including Riley Keough Sam Claflin and the first-look pictures of the series perfectly capture the '70s rock style, fashion and big hair. Here is everything you need to know about Daisy Jones and The Six…

What is the Daisy Jones and The Six release date?

Stream Daisy Jones and The Six from Friday, 3 March on Prime Video. Episodes will be released weekly on Prime Video until the finale on 24 March. What is the story of Daisy Jones and The Six?

Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six book is told as an oral history of the ‘70s rock band in the present day, looking back at their rise to fame and dramatic split. The series will cover The Six’s incredible story as they become one of the biggest bands in the world with two charismatic singers – Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) - and timeless rock songs. It will follow their rise from obscurity to the height of fame and their mega concert at Chicago’s Soldier Field, where they suddenly and dramatically called it quits. This is a story of how an iconic band imploded at the height of its powers. The series has been adapted for TV by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the duo behind 500 Days of Summer and adaptations of The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. Is Daisy Jones and The Six a true story?

The story of Daisy Jones and The Six is entirely fictional and it’s a credit to author Taylor Jenkins Reid that it ended up feeling so authentic. The writer was inspired by the true stories of 70s bands such as Fleetwood Mac and decided to write the book as an oral history after watching lots of ‘Behind The Music’ TV specials to make the book feel immersive for readers. Talking to Rolling Stone, Reid said that her musical inspirations were Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac and the group Civil Wars. “I felt drawn to the idea of artistic collaborators, people who are blurring the line between what is real life and what is art. This idea that - and it happens a lot with music - that you have a man and woman singing together, and it becomes sort of unclear, certainly to the audience: Is this a performance or is this real?” said the writer. “And obviously the more real it is, for us, the more intriguing it is to listen to, which is why Rumours is so good, and why it has stuck with us in our culture for such a long time. “But I also feel that way about the band Civil Wars. I loved them, and when they broke up, I wanted to know why. I was really intrigued by that story of these two people that create this incredible, intimate art together that sounds so romantic but they’re not romantically involved. And then they just break up out of nowhere…” Daisy Jones and The Six cast

Full cast list Riley Keough- Plays Daisy Jones

Sam Claflin – Plays Billy Dunne

Camila Morrone – Plays Camilla Dunne

Will Harrison – Plays Graham Dunne

Suki Waterhouse – Plays Karen Sirko

Josh Whitehouse – Plays Eddie Roundtree

Sebastian Chacon – Plays Warren Rhodes

Nabiyah Be – Plays Simone Jackson

Tom Wright – Plays Teddy Price

Timothy Olyphant – Plays Rod Reyes

Riley Keough (The Terminal List), who knows a thing or two about classic rock ‘n’ roll stories as the granddaughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, will play the lead Daisy Jones. All the band members had to play the instruments and really sing on the show, which meant Riley had to channel the talent of her grandfather. Talking to Vanity Fair, Keough revealed that she had to really work on her singing after her audition tape was a quiet rendition of Fleetwood Mac and was advised to perform Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’. “I was like, are you out of your mind, it’s not an easy song to sing. I sounded so bad that I started crying” said the actress. “I was like, I can’t do it, and when I can’t do something it lights a fire in me to be able to do it. I was like, I have to do it. “I’m gonna go to this vocal coach, and he’s gonna teach me how to f***ing belt, whatever I need to do to get this. It really became about pushing myself to do things I’ve never done before.”

She will sing and star opposite Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games, Peaky Blinders) who plays Billy Dunne. Will Harrison (Madame Secretary, Manhunt) will play Graham Dunne, Billy’s older brother and the lead guitarist in The Six. Sebastian Chacon (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Narcos, The Get Down) will play The Six’s drummer Warren Rhodes. And model and actress Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, Creation Stories) will play keyboardist and backup singer for The Six, Karen Sirko. Justified and Deadwood actor Tim Olyphant will guest star in the series as The Six’s manager Rod Reyes. Who wrote the songs and music for Daisy Jones and The Six?

The series brought in musicians and songwriters Blake Mills and Tony Berg to create a 25-track original playlist for the series. The duo have previously worked with acts such as Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell and Air Supply and collaborated with artists such as Phoebe Bridgers on the Daisy Jones soundtrack. A Daisy Jones soundtrack, including tracks from the book such as Regret Me and Aurora, will be released.