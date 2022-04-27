Along with I May Destroy You and Tiger King, in April 2020 the BBC's adaptation of Sally Rooney's Normal People became one of the first big TV hits of lockdown, morphing into something of a cultural sensation and launching the careers of its two leads Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones. Now the team behind Normal People's huge success are back with another Sally Rooney adaptation, with the author's debut novel Conversations With Friends getting the TV treatment for BBC Three and Hulu. The 12-part TV drama combines the melancholic romance of Rooney’s writing with a few famous faces, as we follow student Frances, played by rising star Alison Oliver, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. Here, we reveal everything we know so far about Conversations With Friends, including the confirmed release date, cast list, trailer, plot, soundtrack, and more. When is Conversations With Friends on TV? Conversations with Friends will air on Sunday 15 May 2022 on BBC Three in the UK. All 12 episodes will also be available to stream that day on BBC iPlayer. Each episode is 30 minutes in length, like Normal People was. The series is released on 15 May on Hulu in the US.

Who’s in the cast of Conversations With Friends?

BBC/Element Pictures/Hulu/Enda Bowe Conversations With Friends stars Joe Alwyn, left, as Nick and Alison Oliver, right, as Frances

Jemima Kirke (Girls, Sex Education) is Melissa, a well-known journalist who is married to Nick.

Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots) is Nick, a handsome actor, and husband of Melissa.

Alison Oliver , in her first acting role, plays the role of Frances, a cool-headed and observant aspiring writer.

Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post) is Bobbi, Frances’ outspoken ex-girlfriend. Further cast members include Tadhg Murphy as Derek, Emmanuel Okoye as Andrew, Sarah Jane Seymour as Emer, and Charlie Maher as Dr Simon O'Dowd.

Who created Conversations With Friends? Conversations With Friends is the critically-acclaimed debut novel of Irish author Sally Rooney, which was released in 2017. The BBC Three adaptation is produced by Element Pictures, directed by Lenny Abrahamson and written by Alice Birch - the team who adapted Rooney's second novel, Normal People, for the small screen. Leanne Welham also directs. “Conversations [With Friends] is really a coming-of-age story,” Abrahamson tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Centering on Frances, who is trying to figure herself out… it’s prepared to challenge the viewer’s own sense of what is good or right in various situations.” “The moods of the two shows definitely overlap in places, but Conversations is a little bit messier than Normal People. The relationships are messier, and there are more of them.”

What’s the plot of Conversations With Friends? Frances (Oliver) is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi (Lane) is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa (Kirke), an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband Nick (Alwyn), a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self and the friendship she holds so dear. Is there a trailer for Conversations With Friends? Yes, you can watch the full-length trailer for Conversations With Friends below: