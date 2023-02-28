Citadel is one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2023 – a global spy thriller on an unprecedented scale with a jaw-dropping cast and creative team. Prime Video’s action series launches in April and will release new episodes weekly, kick-starting a new Marvel-esque global TV franchise. More series of Citadel will be filmed around the world – productions have already started filming in India and Italy featuring top talent from each region – and each regional series will be interconnected. With the Russo Brothers (Avengers Endgame, The Gray Man) and David Weil (Hunters) at the helm and Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) leading the cast, this is TV on a super-size scale. Here is everything you need to know about Citadel… What is the Citadel release date?

Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video from Friday, 28 April. How many episodes of Citadel will there be? The series will have six episodes. Two episodes will be released at launch and then new episodes will drop weekly on Prime Video.

Citadel cast

Richard Madden - Plays Mason Kane

Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Plays Nadia Sinh

Stanley Tucci – Plays Bernard Orlick

Lesley Manville - Plays Dahlia Archer

Osy Ikhile – Plays Carter Spence

Ashleigh Cummings – Plays Abby Conroy

Roland Møller - Plays Anders Silje and Davik Silje

Caoilinn Springall - Plays Hendrix Conroy

The series features an incredible all-star cast led by Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden and Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic). The impressive supporting cast also includes Stanley Tucci (Inside Man, Spotlight, The Devil Wears Prada), Lesley Manville (The Crown, Mum, Sherwood) and Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2). What is Citadel about?

Citadel was an independent global spy agency, tasked with upholding the safety and security of the world. The TV series is set eight years after the fall of Citadel, when the agency has been destroyed by the secretive Manticore syndicate which operates in the shadows. Elite Citadel operatives Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped but escaped with their lives. Currently living under new identities and unaware of their past, the duo are tracked down by former Citadel colleague Bernard Orlick (Tucci), who wants them to help bring down Manticore before it can establish a new world order. When Mason and Nadia reunite, the two spies embark on a global mission, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love. Future Citadel spinoffs and international series confirmed Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers have plans to turn Citadel into a global spy franchise with different series set around the world featuring local talent in each region. The Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas version of Citadel is the debut series, which will be followed by interconnected stories traversing the globe. Series are already filming in Italy and India, starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

How to watch Citadel Citadel will premiere exclusively on Prime Video from Friday, 28 April. Two episodes will be released at the launch. New episodes will then be released weekly every Friday until the finale on Friday, 26 May.