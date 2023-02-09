Charlotte Ritchie is one of few actresses who got her big break whilst still a student. The 33-year-old English actress, who was born in Clapham, London, and joined Youth Music Theatre UK, gained a degree in English and Drama at the University of Bristol while filming the Channel 4 comedy Fresh Meat. TV roles in Call The Midwife, Ghosts, and Feel Good followed, as well as in Siblings, Dead Pixels, Grantchester, and Doctor Who. She’s also a former member of classical crossover group All Angels, who have sold over 1 million albums to date, and supported Katherine Jenkinson on tour. Here, we round up Charlotte Ritchie’s top 5 TV shows - and where you might recognise her from… Charlotte Ritchie’s best TV shows: You - Kate (2023)

Ghosts - Alison Cooper (2019-present)

Call The Midwife - Nurse Barbara Gilbert (Hereward) (2015-2018)

Fresh Meat - Melissa 'Oregon' Shawcross (2011-2016)

Feel Good - George (2020-2021)

1. You - Kate (2023)

Netflix

Charlotte Ritchie joined Netflix’s thriller You for its fourth series in 2023, which is set in London. Ritchie plays steely gallerist Kate alongside Penn Badgley as the anti hero, who’s now living under the assumed identity of Jonathan Moore. In a feature for British Vogue, Radhika Seth writes that “you get the distinct sense that he may finally have met his match… Credit must go to Ritchie, who plays Kate with a delicious, narrow-eyed flintiness and snark.” You seasons 1-3, and season 4 part 1, are available on Netflix. You season 4 part 2 premieres March 9 on Netflix. 2. Ghosts - Alison Cooper (2019-present)

Since 2019, Charlotte Ritchie has played the role of Alison Cooper in BBC sitcom Ghosts, about a young woman who inherits a crumbling, haunted mansion - with the twist being that she can interact with the ghosts that haunt the house. She stars alongside Stath Lets Flats star Kiell Smith-Bynoe as her husband, Mike, who can't communicate with them. From the makers of Horrible Histories, the ensemble comedy has been a hit for the BBC, with critics calling it the "perfect blend of spooky and silly". Ghosts seasons 1-4 are available on BBC iPlayer. Ghosts season 5 will premiere on BBC One in 2023. 3. Call The Midwife - Nurse Barbara Gilbert (Hereward) (2015-2018)

BBC

Charlotte Ritchie joined the cast of BBC period drama Call The Midwife for its fourth series, in 2015, and remained on the show until season 7 in 2018. She portrayed Nurse Barbara Gilbert (later Hereward), who was hired to replace Cynthia Miller (played by Bryony Hannah). In an interview with ITV's Lorraine Kelly after she left the show, she said she made the hard decision to quit so that she wouldn't become "complacent" in the role. She said at the time: "It was just the sort of time to go, I think. My character Barbara had had such a gorgeous arc.” Call The Midwife seasons 1-2 are available on BBC iPlayer. Seasons 1-10 are also available on Netflix.

4. Fresh Meat - Melissa ‘Oregon’ Shawcross (2011-2016)

Channel 4

Charlotte Ritchie joined the cast of Fresh Meat - the Channel 4 comedy created by Sam Bain and Jesse Armstrong (Peep Show) - in 2011, whilst still studying at university. She played the bohemian Oregon alongside Joe Thomas, Jack Whitehall and Zawe Ashton. The gang played a motley crew of students with varied personal, moral and cultural differences in a shambolic house share. She tells NME that she was the last to audition: “They wanted to see how I fit into the overall group; I don’t think I’ve ever felt more sick.”

Following the release of the series, The Independent’s Charlotte Lytton called Ritchie “one to watch”, writing that the series has “created a new star”. Fresh Meat seasons 1-4 are available on All 4 and Netflix. 5. Feel Good - George (2020-2021)

You might recognise Charlotte Ritchie from the comedy-drama series Feel Good, which was created by comedian Mae Martin and writer Joe Hampson. Ritchie plays Georgina "George" Lawson, Mae's girlfriend and a secondary school English teacher. The series follows the pair's passionate, messy new relationship, while dealing with the challenges of Mae's sobriety. The series, which launched in 2020 and ran for two seasons, won two Royal Television Society awards and was nominated for a BAFTA. Feel Good seasons 1-2 are available on Netflix. Season 1 is also available on All 4.