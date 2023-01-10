Carnival Row was one of the most eagerly awaited TV dramas of summer 2019, and now the second and final season of the Prime Video fantasy series is just around the corner. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row. Discover all you need to know about Carnival Row season 2 starring Cara Delevingne and Orlando Bloom, including the release date, cast, trailer, and plot, here. Carnival Row to The Rig: 13 must-watch movies and TV shows on Prime Video in 2023 > When is the Carnival Row season 2 release date? Carnival Row season 2 is released on Prime Video on Friday 17 February. Carnival Row season 1 is streaming now. Filming began in Prague for season 2 in September 2019. Speaking at the London premiere of Carnival Row season 1, Orlando Bloom said: "We start filming [season 2] next month. That is a surprise, yeah. In two weeks. "It is exciting actually and that's a good news because if it wasn't good or if we didn't enjoy working on it, it would be like a prison sentence. "It's really great that we're going back to do something that we love. "I think the world-building is just growing and getting better. Honestly, the first season is always going to be finding its feet. From what I've read for season 2 it's really exciting."

Who's in the Carnival Row season 2 cast? Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean, Lord of the Rings) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) star as the two star-crossed lovers Philo and Vignette. Joining the lead duo are David Gyasi (Interstellar) as Agreus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who moves into an affluent human neighborhood in defiance of the social order. Karla Crome (Under the Dome) stars as Tourmaline, a quick-witted faerie poet driven from her war-torn homeland. Indira Varma (Game of Thrones) plays Piety Breakspear, the regal and cunning matriarch of the powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue. Tamzin Merchant (Salem) plays Imogen Spurnrose, a young woman who sees in Agreus an opportunity to turn her aristocratic family's fading fortunes around. Andrew Gower (Outlander) is Ezra Spurnrose, a neurotic son of a prosperous watchmaker, who's lately gambled his deceased father's fortune on the considerably more risky enterprise of ferrying migrant workers from the fae homelands. Arty Froushan (Knightfall) is Jonah Breakspear, a compulsive playboy whose carousing in the brothels of Carnival Row threatens to destroy his father's political legacy. Caroline Ford (Once Upon A Time) plays Sophie Longerbane, a ceaselessly clever and mysterious young noblewoman who's grown up sequestered away by her tyrannical father. Finally, Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men, The Terror) plays Absalom Breakspear, the imperious and secretive Chancellor of the Burgue, besieged by political enemies from all sides. Carnival Row season 2 full cast list Orlando Bloom - Plays Rycroft Philostrate aka Philo

Cara Delevingne - Plays Vignette Stonemoss

David Gyasi - Plays Agreus Astrayon

Karla Crome- Plays Tourmaline Larou

Indira Varma - Plays Piety Breakspear

Tamzin Merchant - Plays Imogen Spurnrose

Andrew Gower - Plays Ezra Spurnrose

Arty Froushan - Plays Jonah Breakspear

Caroline Ford - Plays Sophie Longerbane

Jared Harris - Plays Absalom Breakspear

What is the Carnival Row season 2 plot? Carnival Row season 2 picks up with former inspector Philo investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear and Sophie Longerbane. Tourmaline inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra, Imogen Spurnrose and her partner Agreus Astrayon encounter a radical new society which upends their plans.

Is there a Carnival Row season 2 trailer? Yes, you can watch the trailer for Carnival Row season 2 below:

Carnival Row season 1 ending explained *Warning: Spoilers* The big twist revealed at the end of season one *SPOILER ALERT* was that Orlando Bloom's Philo is part fae as he joins Vignette in the Carnival Row ghetto. Exex Marc Guggenheim told Entertainment Weekly: "It's probably one of the biggest seismic changes to the show itself that happens at the end of the first season. "And it's something that we're really going to be dealing with and dramatising in season two. And the trick for Philo is, it's not, unfortunately, as simple as him embracing the fact that he's fae. To the fae, he's not really fae. He's a half-blood. So he basically is a man without a country. "You know, he's not human enough for the humans, but he's not fae enough for the fae. He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone. Not to mention the fact that, because of this decision, he has relinquished his badge. "So this cloak of authority that he used to have is no longer there. So that's another thing that he'll be wrestling with in season two."

What is Carnival Row? Carnival Row is a series set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans - forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row. Stream Carnival Row season 2 on Prime Video from Friday 17 February. Stream Carnival Row season 1 now.