Bridgerton was a huge hit for Netflix as soon as it hit our screens on Christmas Day 2020. A real feast for the eyes, the Shondaland production provided the escapism we all needed with dazzling costumes and imagery, gripping love stories and a bit of humour to boot. Fans were thrilled to discover season 2 is on its way, and with seasons 3 and 4 now also confirmed, there's definitely a lot more to come from the Bridgerton family. Remember to keep checking back on this page for updates as we receive them. What was Bridgerton season 1 about?

What's the Bridgerton season 2 release date? Netflix has confirmed that Bridgerton season 2 will premiere on Friday 25 March. Filming for the series kicked off in London and Bath, UK, in March 2021. Filming was halted three separate times due to positive cases of coronavirus on set. Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed that filming had finally wrapped in November 2021:

And cast member Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from filming. She teased that she's seen the first episode of the new series and it's "f***ing brilliant". We can't wait!

How many episodes are there in Bridgerton season 2? There are eight episodes in Bridgerton season 2. You'll be able to watch them all as soon as they land on Netflix on Friday 25 March.

Bridgerton season 2 plot: What's it about?

Netflix

Season 2 will focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton and his new love interest. Assuming the show follows the books by Julia Quinn, series 2 will be based on the novel The Viscount Who Loved Me, which is about Lord Anthony and Kate Sheffield (renamed Kate Sharma in the show).

In the book, Kate is almost 21 and her family - including younger sister Edwina - come from out of town. Kate makes her debut on the marriage market and is starkly different to her sister, but the pair nonetheless have a close relationship. The official description from Netflix reads: "Season 2 of Bridgerton tells the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest for love as he sets out to find a suitable wife. "When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister — and Kate soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are not pure." Shonda Rhimes, who is an executive producer of the series, told Variety of the couple: “I think there’s a powerful, interesting, romantic couple at the heart of it. They’re an incredibly interesting and exciting pair. I like to watch them.” She added: “Our goal, if we do our job correctly, is you are going to be as invested and excited by that couple as you were by the couple [the Duke of Hastings and Daphne Bridgerton] of Season 1.” Who is in the cast of Bridgerton season 2?

Netflix

The biggest news we’ve had so far is that Regé-Jean Page, aka Simon Basset,Duke of Hastings, will NOT be returning to the show. His character is not prominent in the second season and so he was originally only signed up for the first series – however according to The Hollywood Reporter the actor turned down a five-episode deal for season 2, much to the chagrin of his huge fan base. However, Simon’s partner Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) is still set to be a key cast member. Jonathan Bailey returns as Anthony Bridgerton alongside Sex Education’s Simone Ashley, who has been cast as the female lead, playing marriage market newcomer Kate Sharma.

Netflix

Kate’s younger sister Edwina will be played by Charitha Chandran. Shelley Conn, who you may recognise from McDonald & Dodds and Liar, will play Lady Mary Sharma and Calam Lynch plays printer’s assistant Theo Sharpe. Rupert Young, whose previous credits include Merlin, has also joined the cast as Jack. And Rupert Evans has been cast as Edmund Bridgerton, the devoted husband of Violet Bridgerton who takes pride in guiding his eldest son Anthony through life. As the first-look images show above, Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton) and Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton) have all returned for series 2, while Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington) also featured in a panel discussion (see below) to talk about her season 2 experience so far. It is likely that Julie Andrews will return as the voice of Lady Whistledown, while Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte) and Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington) are also expected to return. Bridgerton season 2: Watch the full trailer

You can also watch the first teaser trailer for Bridgerton season 2 at the top of this page.

Bridgerton season 2: Reviews and reaction The first reviews for Bridgerton season 2 are in, and it looks like we've got another mega hit on our hands. Vox's Staff Writer Aja Romano reviews the season positively, writing: "There’s truly a lot to enjoy about this season, which is every bit as opulent and beautiful to look at as its predecessor." Sheena Scott, Cinema & TV Writer for Forbes, agrees - rating it higher than the record-breaking first season on Netflix. She writes: "Season 2 won't disappoint its fans. It is full of pent-up emotions, sexual tension, beautiful candy-colored frocks, opulent ballroom dances, and a Mr Darcy-in-a-wet-shirt moment." Variety's Chief TV Critic Caroline Framke concurs that the costumes and production design are "still sumptuous", but questions whether the makers of the show "might’ve forgotten what made the show such a delightful distraction in the first place" as viewers will have to wait rather impatiently for the show's two leads to get between the sheets. Chris Murphy, Vanity Fair's Online Contributor, is a little more direct, asking in his opinion piece: "Where Did All the Sex Go In Bridgerton Season 2?" He explains: "Bridgerton’s first season was undeniably, unapologetically sexy... Yet Bridgerton’s second season has almost completely done away with the sex that defined the first season - much to its detriment." Bridgerton showrunner Chris Van Dusen addresses this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “We never do a sex scene for the sake of doing the sex scene, and we never will. All the intimate scenes, they have a larger purpose. They’re all telling a story and they’re all pushing the story forward.” Meanwhile, over on Twitter, award-winning journalist, public speaker and author Poorna Bell praises the show's casting of two dark-skinned Indian women as the show's leads. "I do not know that my heart is big enough to convey what it has been like watching #bridgertonS2 and seeing Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandan as Asian women with darker skin, playing romantic leads on a mainstream show. I am 41, and this is the first time I’ve seen it," she writes. "From a young age Hollywood taught brown girls that our beauty wasn’t worth seeing. Bollywood taught us that love and success can be yours only if you have fair skin. So many emotions having watched this. Love, regret, anger at how long it has taken. But mostly love. #bridgertonS2"

Bridgerton season 3 and season 4 Netflix has ordered seasons 3 and 4 of the hit period drama, so expect more thrills from the Bridgerton family. We expect these series will continue to follow the plot of the books, but keep checking back on this page for more information as we get it. Netflix will also be releasing a Bridgerton prequel in May 2023 called Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Find out all you need to know about Queen Charlotte: a Bridgerton Story here >