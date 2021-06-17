It may feel like we’ve been living in an episode of Black Mirror over the past few years, but that hasn’t reduced the appetite for a new season of Charlie Brooker’s Netflix series.

Find out all the latest news on Black Mirror season 6, and be sure to keep checking back as we get more updates, as it's confirmed to be on its way.

Discover the confirmed cast, rumoured release date, and more, here.

What is the Black Mirror season 6 release date?

Netflix have yet to confirm the release date for Black Mirror season 6, however we can confirm that it's on its way.

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Kate Mara (House of Cards) were spotted filming in Rye, East Sussex, in July 2022, in pictures obtained by The Sun.

This officially kicked off production for the new series.

How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 6?

It's not been revealed how many episodes will be in Black Mirror season 6.

A source close to the production tells Variety that each instalment is being treated as an individual film.