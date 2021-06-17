Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins returns to Netflix rom-comDec 23 | 2 min read
Black Mirror season 6: Release date, cast and everything we know so far
Find out everything you need to know about the latest instalment of Charlie Brooker’s mind-blowing Netflix series.
It may feel like we’ve been living in an episode of Black Mirror over the past few years, but that hasn’t reduced the appetite for a new season of Charlie Brooker’s Netflix series.
Find out all the latest news on Black Mirror season 6, and be sure to keep checking back as we get more updates, as it's confirmed to be on its way.
Discover the confirmed cast, rumoured release date, and more, here.
What is the Black Mirror season 6 release date?
Netflix have yet to confirm the release date for Black Mirror season 6, however we can confirm that it's on its way.
Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Kate Mara (House of Cards) were spotted filming in Rye, East Sussex, in July 2022, in pictures obtained by The Sun.
This officially kicked off production for the new series.
How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 6?
It's not been revealed how many episodes will be in Black Mirror season 6.
A source close to the production tells Variety that each instalment is being treated as an individual film.
Who's in the Black Mirror season 6 cast?
- Zazie Beetz
- Paapa Essiedu
- Josh Hartnett
- Aaron Paul
- Kate Mara
- Danny Ramirez
- Clara Rugaard
- Auden Thornton
- Anjana Vasan
- Salma Hayek (rumoured)
- Annie Murphy (rumoured)
- Rory Culkin (rumoured)
- Rob Delaney (rumoured)
- Myha’la Herrold (rumoured)
What is the Black Mirror season 6 plot?
Netflix have yet to reveal the Black Mirror season 6 plot.
Is there a Black Mirror season 6 trailer?
Not yet - but we'll update this page when there is, so keep checking back!
Why was Black Mirror season 6 delayed?
It's been three years since Black Mirror season 5 arrived on Netflix. The future of Black Mirror was very much up in the air. Here’s why…
New episodes of Black Mirror, including the one-off interactive show Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, have arrived on Netflix every year since it moved to the streaming platform in 2016 – until we got to 2020.
Creator and lead writer Charlie Brooker seemed to acknowledge in an interview with the Radio Times that more episodes may be the last thing everyone needed in the climate of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said: “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those.
“I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skillset, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”
As well as the challenge of a global pandemic, another major issue was that Brooker and producer Annabel Jones left Black Mirror’s production company, House of Tomorrow, part of Endemol Shine.
They founded their own production company, Brokes and Bones, which is exclusively tied to Netflix. Their first show for Netflix was the one-off satire Death To 2020.
But as it stands, Black Mirror is still owned by Endemol Shine, so it seems it would need to be made by them – which could be a huge hurdle for the production of season 6.
Keep checking back on this page for further updates.
Where to watch Black Mirror
Black Mirror seasons 1 to 5 and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch are streaming on Netflix.
