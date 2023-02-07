Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman is coming back to BBC One in new murder mystery spinoff series Beyond Paradise. Humphrey exited smash-hit Death in Paradise in 2017 will an emotional will-they-won’t-they romance storyline with fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton). The couple departed Saint Marie and headed to London after declaring their love for each other. Beyond Paradise picks up their story in Martha’s beautiful hometown of Shipton Abbott, near the Devonshire coast. DI Humphrey has joined the local police force, Martha is running a restaurant and fans can expect the usual Paradise mix of mysteries, murders and head-scratching cases to crack. Here is everything you need to know about Beyond Paradise… Beyond Paradise cast list

Kris Marshall – Plays DI Humphrey Goodman

Sally Bretton – Plays Martha Lloyd

Zahra Ahmadi – Plays DS Esther Williams

Dylan Llewellyn – Plays PC Kelby Hartford

Felicity Montagu – Plays Margo Martins

Jamie Bamber - Plays TBC

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reprise their roles from Death in Paradise and they will be joined by some familiar faces in the Shipton Abbott police force. Former EastEnders star Zahra Ahmadi, who played Shabnam Masood in the BBC soap, will play DS Esther Williams. Ahmadi has also starred in Berlin Station, Black Mirror and Count Arthur Strong. Derry Girls and Big Boys star Dylan Llewellyn plays PC Kelby Hartford and comedy legend Felicity Montagu, best known for playing Alan Partridge’s long-suffering PA Lynn, plays Margo Martins. Law and Order UK star Jamie Bamber will play a character from Martha’s past, who looks like he’s here to stay.

Talking about returning to his role as Humphrey, Kris Marshall said: “I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next. “So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way.” Beyond Paradise guest cast

Just like Death in Paradise, the new series will feature a revolving door of brilliant guest casts for each weekly mystery. The list of guest stars confirmed by the BBC: Phil Daniels (Rock & Chips)

Jade Harrison (The Stranger)

Monsterrat Lombard (Rare Beast)

Chris Jenks (Sex Education)

Yasmine Akram (Bad Sisters)

Rufus Jones (Home)

Samantha Spiro (Babs)

Davood Ghadami (EastEnders)

Dan Mersh (The Death of Stalin)

David Reed (Endeavour)

Ella Kenion (The Green Green Grass)

John Macneill (His Dark Materials)

Jaye Jacobs (Holby City)

John Hollingworth (1917)

Ingrid Oliver (The Hustle)

Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch)

Edward Rowe (Enys Men)

Kerry Howard (Him & Her)

Pooky Quesnel (Ralph & Katie)

Alan Williams (Chernobyl)

Nina Singh (The Lazarus Project)

Annette Badland (Bergerac)

Hannah Traylen (Boiling Point)

Lily Frazer (Ladhood)

Ruth Madoc (Hi-di-Hi) What is the Beyond Paradise release date?

Watch Beyond Paradise on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Friday 24 February. Tim Key from Red Planet Pictures, the creators of Death in Paradise said: "We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humour and joy to this brand new, original series, we can't wait to get started. "While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the 'happy ever after'. We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK." Where is Beyond Paradise filmed?

A world away from Guadeloupe, Beyond Paradise is set in the fictional Devonshire coastal town of Shipton Abbott. The cast were spotted in Cornwall and the South-West filming the series in 2022. Filming locations included Looe, the Tamar Valley, Bere Ferrers and Weir Quay.

