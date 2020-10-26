Prime Video is so much more than a next-day delivery service, and has upped its game when it comes to original TV content in recent years.

So much so that’s it’s scooped a whole host of major award wins, including Emmys and Golden Globes, primarily for its TV dramas. From limited series like Good Omens and Good Girls Revolt, to long-running TV shows like The Man in the High Castle and Mr Robot, we reveal the best TV dramas to watch on Prime Video now. Want more Prime Video? Check out what's new this month and the best Prime Original films to watch now.

Utopia

How can I watch it?

Utopia season 1 is available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about?

Utopia is an eight-episode conspiracy thriller about saving the world while trying to find your place in it. Inspired by the British series of the same name, the new Prime Original series follows a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called Utopia. Why watch it? Writer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl, Sharp Objects) is behind the remake of the cult Channel 4 series. She started writing Utopia seven years ago as a fan of Dennis Kelly’s “sleek and propulsive” original.

The Boys

How can I watch it?

Season 1 and 2 of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about?

The Boys turns the superhero genre on its head with a dark and irreverent take on the comic book format. What happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good? Why watch it? The Boys was Prime Video's biggest breakout hit of 2019 - winning over a new legion of fans with its subversive and outrageous superhero action.

Hanna

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1 and 2 of Hanna are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about?

Based on the 2011 Saoirse Ronan film, the series is about a young woman with special skills and elite training, who after growing up in the wilderness with her father finds herself on the run from the CIA. The title role is played by newcomer Esme Creed-Miles, while The Killing star Mireille Enos plays CIA operative Marissa Wiegler, who spent most of the first season hunting down Hanna and her father Erik (Joel Kinnaman). Why watch it? Hanna is one of Prime Video’s most talked-about and thrilling original series, with a second season announced only days after the season 1 launch. Little Fires Everywhere

How can I watch it?

Limited series Little Fires Everywhere is available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about?

Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller, Little Fires Everywhere is set in Shaker Heights, Ohio during the late 1990s. It features Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington as mothers from different socio-economic backgrounds, and follows the intertwined fates of their families. Why watch it? Little Fires Everywhere went from being the subject of a ‘fierce bidding war that ignited Hollywood’ to become a huge hit on US streaming service Hulu following its release. The Man in the High Castle

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1-4 of The Man in the High Castle are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? Based on Philip K. Dick's award-winning novel, and executive produced by Ridley Scott (Blade Runner), The Man in the High Castle explores what it would be like if the Allied Powers had lost WWII, and Japan and Germany ruled the United States. The Prime Original series stars Rufus Sewell (Victoria), Luke Kleintank (Pretty Little Liars) and Alexa Davalos (Mob City). Why watch it? The big budget dystopian drama has proven to be a major hit for Prime Video and has already taken home two Emmy Awards.

Jack Ryan



How can I watch it?

Seasons 1 and 2 of Jack Ryan are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? CIA analyst Jack Ryan (John Krasinski, The Office) stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers, and his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies. Why watch it? With an original storyline, while still maintaining the fan-favourite characters, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is an action-packed CIA thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats through every twist and turn. Mr Robot

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1-4 of Mr Robot are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? Created by Sam Esmail (more on him below), Mr. Robot follows Elliot, a cyber-security engineer by day and vigilante hacker by night, who gets recruited by a mysterious underground group to destroy the firm he is paid to protect. Why watch it? Two words: Rami Malek. The actor won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, but that might not have been possible without his iconic, Emmy-winning performance in Mr Robot. Homecoming

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1 and 2 of Homecoming are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? Adapted from the hit Gimlet Media podcast by Sam Esmail, Homecoming follows Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts), a caseworker at Homecoming - a Geist Group facility helping soldiers transition to civilian life. Years later, Heidi has started a new life, living with her mother and working as a waitress, when a Department of Defense auditor questions why she left the Homecoming facility. Heidi quickly realises that there's a whole other story behind the story she's been telling herself... Why watch it? Homecoming brought Julia Roberts (Notting Hill, Pretty Woman) back to a TV series for the first time in 20 years. Good Girls Revolt

How can I watch it?

Season 1 of Good Girls Revolt is available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? Adapted from the book of the same name by Lynn Povich, Good Girls Revolt is the true story of a group of young female researchers at "News of the Week," who ask to be treated fairly. In 1969, while a cultural revolution swept through the free world, there was still one place that refused to change with the times: newsrooms. The womens’ revolutionary request sparks convulsive changes and upends marriages, careers, sex lives, love lives, and friendships. Why watch it? A hidden gem on Prime Video, Good Girls Revolt has a 96% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and in the wake of the #MeToo movement, is more timely than ever. New Amsterdam

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1 and 2 of New Amsterdam are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? Inspired by a real medical director's experience at the oldest public hospital in America, this emotionally gripping medical drama follows the brilliant and charming Dr Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold). Not taking "no" for an answer, Dr Goodwin must disrupt the status quo and prove he will stop at nothing to breathe new life into this understaffed, underfunded and underappreciated hospital - and return it to the glory that put it on the map. Why watch it? New Amsterdam is a one-of-a-kind medical drama as it’s based on a real hospital. But not any hospital - it’s inspired by New York City’s iconic Bellevue Hospital, the oldest and largest public hospital in the US, which traces its origins back to the 1700s. Good Omens

How can I watch it?

Season 1 of Good Omens is available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? The first TV adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel, Good Omens follows a fussy Angel (Michael Sheen) and a loose-living Demon (David Tennant) who've become overly fond of life on Earth and are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he's meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it's too late. Why watch it? Sheen and Tennant are the perfect double act in this fantasy series, which took 20 years to get to the small screen. Sneaky Pete

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1-3 of Sneaky Pete are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? Starring Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi and created by Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) and David Shore (The Good Doctor), Sneaky Pete revolves around a con man, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete and “reuniting” with Pete's estranged family. Why watch it? During its series debut, Sneaky Pete was the second most streamed original scripted series on an opening day with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Transparent

Jeffrey Tambor stars as Maura Pfefferman in Transparent

How can I watch it?

Seasons 1-4 of Transparent, and the musical finale, are available to stream on Prime Video now. What’s it about? When the Pfefferman family patriarch makes a dramatic admission, the entire family's secrets start to spill out, and each of them spin in a different direction as they begin to figure out who they are going to become. Why watch it? When Jill Soloway’s revolutionary series premiered on Prime Video four years ago, it was a watershed moment: a major television series with a transgender lead character, writes Daily Beast. Amidst Donald Trump's threats on trans rights, Transparent is more important than ever.