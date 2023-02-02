Fans of cosy period drama All Creatures Great and Small will be delighted to know that a fourth season is on its way to Channel 5. All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will be set during World War II, and we can’t wait to find out what happens after the cliffhanger ending to season 3. The critically-acclaimed period drama is based on the memoirs of vet Alf Wight - written under the pen name James Herriot - as he works as at a veterinary clinic in the Yorkshire village of Darrowby in 1930s England. From the rumoured release date of All Creatures Great and Small season 4 to who’s in the cast, the plot, and trailer, we reveal what we know so far about the new series so far. Plus, don’t miss our period drama picks for 2023 - including Hotel Portofino on ITV1, the final season of Sanditon, all new The Crown, and the best British period dramas ever.

When will All Creatures Great and Small season 4 be on TV? All Creatures Great and Small season 4 doesn’t have a confirmed release date. However, we expect it to air on its UK broadcaster Channel 5 in autumn 2023. Filming starts in spring 2023, so an autumn 2023 release fits in with previous season launches in the UK (which were September 2020, September 2021, and September 2022). We can also expect another Christmas special on Channel 5 in December 2023. The show’s American broadcaster, PBS Masterpiece, hasn’t confirmed when All Creatures Great and Small season 4 will air, however we expect it will air in January 2024.

Who’s in the All Creatures Great and Small season 4 cast? All the fan favourite cast members will return to Skeldale House for the show’s highly-anticipated fourth season: Nicholas Ralph, whose prior acting work before All Creatures was largely on stage, will return to play vet, James Herriot.

Rachel Shenton (Hollyoaks, The Silent Child) returns as local farmer, and James’ wife, Helen.

Samuel West (The Crown, Howards End) is back as co-owner of Skeldale House, Siegfried Farnon.

Anna Madeley (Deadwater Fell, Time) returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall.

Callum Woodhouse (The Durrells, Cold Feet) is back as Siegfried’s mischievous brother Tristan.

Patricia Hodge (Rumpole of the Bailey, Miranda) returns as eccentric dog owner Mrs Pumphrey - the role played in the first series by the late Diana Rigg.

Imogen Clawson (whose only on-screen role is in All Creatures) returns as Helen's younger sister, Jenny Alderson.

Tony Pitts (Line of Duty, Emmerdale) is back as Helen's father, farmer Richard Alderson.

Will Thorp (Doctors, Coronation Street) will make his return as Mrs Hall's love interest, Gerald Hammond.

What’s the All Creatures Great and Small season 4 plot? The All Creatures Great and Small season 4 plot has yet to be revealed, but we do know that it will continue after the season 3 Christmas special, and so will be set during the Second World War. We expect it to follow James and Tristan’s struggle with wanting to fight for their country and provide a service as vets for the local residents of Darrowby. Expect more of Mrs Hall’s romance with Gerald, as well as Tristan’s quest to find love following his failed dalliance with Florence. In the world of Siegfried, expect further storylines around his PTSD from the First World War. We’ll update this article when more information about the storyline is revealed. How did All Creatures Great and Small season 3 end? The Second World War loomed over Darrowby in All Creatures Great and Small season 3, and the episode 6 finale ended with Chamberlain confirming on the radio that this country is at war with Germany. The final moments of the episode saw James and Tristan queuing up to join the army. However we know from the Christmas special which aired a few months later that they have yet to be called up. Where is All Creatures Great and Small filmed? Filming for All Creatures Great and Small will take place in the Yorkshire Dales in spring 2023. The North Yorkshire town of Grassington is used as a filming location, standing in for the fictional market town of Darrowby in the show.

In Grassington, the Devonshire Inn is rebranded as the Drovers Arms. Various local bakeries, homes and bookshops are also rebranded for the show. Rachel and her family's farm is located in the small village of Airton, which is a half-hour's drive from Grassington.

Is there a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small season 4? No, there’s not a trailer for All Creatures Great and Small season 4 as it’s not been filmed yet. We’ll update this article when there is a new trailer. Cast your mind back to season 3 with the trailer, below:

Watch All Creatures Great and Small if you liked… The Larkins, The Durrells, The Yorkshire Vet, Call The Midwife, Poldark, The Crown. All Creatures Great and Small Series 1-3 are available to stream on My5. A release date for All Creatures Great and Small season 4 has yet to be confirmed.