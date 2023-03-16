A Town Called Malice review: A sugar-rush of 80s nostalgia and escapism

If you hear the words Nick Love and gangster TV series, you could be forgiven for getting the wrong idea about Sky Max’s new series A Town Called Malice.

Director Love is best known for his gangster collaborations with Danny Dyer (The Business, Outlaw and The Football Factory) and if you enjoy the swaggering geezers and strutting machismo of those films, you will find elements of his trademark thrills and East End attitude scattered throughout the show.

However, what you wouldn’t be expecting is Black Lace, Boney M and Dollar. You will raise your eyebrows as Dougray Scott sings along to Spandau Ballet. And you'll choke on your Tia Maria when the crime family at the centre of the series, The Lords, frequently break into song and dance routines to ‘80s power ballads and pop classics.