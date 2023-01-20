Described as Dallas meets Pulp Fiction soundtracked by Duran Duran, new Sky Max series A Town Called Malice is going to be must-see TV in 2023. A crime thriller and family saga set in the early ‘80s in the Costa del Sol, this series is going to be a thrilling, high octane adventure. A Town Called Malice is coming to Sky Max with NOW in 2023, here is everything you need to know… What is the A Town Called Malice release date?

A Town Called Malice is coming in 2023 to Sky Max with NOW. What is A Town Called Malice about? The series follows the Lords - a family of South London gangsters who've fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain. After fleeing to the Costa del Sol, the family believe this is a golden opportunity to re-invent themselves and recapture their former glory. Battling their enemies, and among themselves, the series has been described as a "neon Western" and a "musical love letter to the 80s". Bring on the romance, obsession, violence, deceit, and swagger as the Lords get to work…

A Town Called Malice cast Jason Flemyng ( Save Me , Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels) - Plays Albert Lord

Tahirah Sharif (The Haunting of Bly Manor) – Plays Cindy Carter, Gene’s girlfriend

Martha Plimpton (Mass, The Good Wife) – Plays Mint Ma

Dougray Scott (Ever After, Mission: Impossible 2) – Plays Uncle Tony

Daniel Sharman ( Fear the Walking Dead , Medici ) - Plays Kelly Lord

) - Plays Anthony Lord Eliza Butterworth (The Last Kingdom) - Plays Carly Lord The series is created and written by Nick Love, the English film director and writer behind movies including The Football Factor, The Business and The Sweeney. "What an amazing cast. I am so lucky to finally be working with some of my favourite actors and childhood heroes," said Love. "I couldn’t be more excited to see how they bring the Lord family to life." First look at A Town Called Malice

A Town Called Malice will air on Sky Max and NOW in 2023