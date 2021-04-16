BritBox is releasing a highly-anticipated true crime documentary, Secrets of the Krays, with unprecedented access to the people who knew the infamous twins, Ronnie and Reggie Kray.

Available to stream and watch later this week, the series is an in-depth look at the most famous gangsters in British history.

The film will include interviews with former gang members, relatives and family friends, as well as celebrity photographer and friend David Bailey, the Krays’ lawyers, and police officers involved in bringing them to justice.

The contributors will include Micky Fawcett, a key member of the Krays' gang ‘The Firm’, who has never spoken before on film.

Filmmakers have got access to never-before-seen artefacts, including Reggie’s personal scrapbook documenting the brothers’ crimes, Reggie’s personal photographs, audio recordings from prison, a poem from Ronnie to Reggie, and two unpublished manuscripts from former gang members – as well MI5 files on the Krays.

Painting a picture of Britain in the 60s, the decade when England won the World Cup, the Beatles and Elvis rocked the world and Harold MacMillan was Prime Minister, the series will show how brothers Ronnie and Reggie built a criminal empire on menace and violence.

When is Secrets of the Krays released?