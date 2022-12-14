Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her life story in a new Netflix documentary film, Pamela, A Love Story. The Baywatch actress, who became one of the most recognisable stars on the planet in the ‘90s, was the focus of the TV drama Pam & Tommy in early 2022. However, Anderson didn’t consent to the series and refused to comment on the show, which focused on the traumatic story of her home movies with then husband Tommy Lee being stolen and distributed. This Netflix film will feature Anderson responding to Pam & Tommy and discussing how she felt about having the traumatic experience resurfaced again. Anderson is making this new film with Emmy-nominated documentarian Ryan White (Good Night, Oppy, The Case Against 8, The Keepers). Here is everything you need to know about Pamela, A Love Story… What's new on Netflix this month What is the Pamela, A Love Story release date?

The film Pamela, A Love Story is released on Tuesday, 31 January on Netflix. Pamela will feature Anderson for the first time telling her story in a new documentary. In her own words, through personal video and diaries, Pamela Anderson shares the story of her rise to fame, rocky romances and infamous stolen tape scandal. What is Pamela, A Love Story about?

Netflix describe the film as an "intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world’s most famous blonde bombshells". The documentary will cover Anderson’s life and career "from small town girl to international sex symbol, actress, activist and doting mother". Director Ryan White told Vanity Fair: "There's no calculation with how [Anderson] thinks about these types of things. It’s all just about being raw and honest, for better or worse. It made for a really emotional film and I’m really grateful that I got to work with someone like that." Talking about the exclusive home video footage in the film, White said: "We have this whole archive of Tommy and Pamela falling in love, and I think our film will really humanize them. "I think they’re often seen as these larger-than-life…maybe even cartoon characters. When you watch this footage of them meeting, it’s really beautiful." Who is making Pamela, A Love Story?

The film is being directed by Ryan White and the producers are Jessica Hargrave, Julia Nottingham and Anderson’s eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee. Anderson told Vanity Fair that it was her son Brandon who convinced her to make the film. "Brandon can talk me into anything with his sincere heart and a fierceness that only a son could have," she said. "He wanted to tell my story, authentically and without distortion." Watch Pamela, A Love Story on 31 January, 2023 on Netflix.