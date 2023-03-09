Lewis Capaldi will be the subject of a brand new and exclusive Netflix music documentary.

The documentary film Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now follows the Brit award-winning and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter at a pivotal moment in his career.

After achieving unbelievable global success, he returns to his Scottish roots and attempts to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.

Discover all you need to know about Lewis Capaldi’s access-all-areas Netflix documentary here, including what it’s about, the release date and trailer.