Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now - Grammy-nominated musician to star in access-all-areas Netflix documentary
The Netflix exclusive music documentary features never-before-seen footage of the Scottish singer-songwriter beginning work on his highly-anticipated second album.
Lewis Capaldi will be the subject of a brand new and exclusive Netflix music documentary.
The documentary film Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now follows the Brit award-winning and Grammy nominated singer-songwriter at a pivotal moment in his career.
After achieving unbelievable global success, he returns to his Scottish roots and attempts to reconnect with his old life and the family and friends he left behind.
What is Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now about?
Filmed over several years, with exclusive, never-before-seen footage, 26-year-old multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi somewhat dizzyingly finds himself back at his parent’s house in Scotland to begin work on his highly anticipated second album.
The film captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality, and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.
Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.
What is the Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now release date?
Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now will be released globally on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April.
It consists of a single 90-minute documentary film.
Is there a Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now trailer?
No, but you can watch a short announcement video, in which Lewis Capaldi dresses up as various characters from Netflix Original series, below:
Who created Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now?
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now is directed by BAFTA winner Joe Pearlman (Bros: After the Screaming Stops).
It’s co-financed by BMG, Capaldi’s long time global music publisher, and Quickfire, ‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’ is a BMG presents, in association with Quickfire Films, and Pulse Films production.
Independent Entertainment serve as executive producers, alongside BMG.
