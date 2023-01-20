YouTube superstar KSI and British documentary legend Louis Theroux are teaming up for a new documentary film about the true story behind the social media performers’ phenomenal rise to fame. KSI, real name Olajide Olatunji, is one of the world’s most influential young men, and this Prime Video documentary will for the first time reveal what life has really been like for the youngster from Watford. A successful YouTuber, musician, businessman and boxer, KSI has spent a decade in the spotlight winning, but the film will reveal what the costs have been for his mental health and private life. Here is everything you need to know about KSI: In Real Life… What is the KSI: In Real Life release date?

Prime Video

Watch KSI: In Real Life from Thursday 26 January on Amazon Prime Video. The documentary film is exclusive to Prime Video in 240 countries around the world. What is KSI: In Real Life about?

KSI: In Real Life is the origin story of KSI, from his childhood in Watford, his failures at school to his breakout success on YouTube – becoming known and loved by millions of kids watching in their bedrooms around the world. The series will cover the highs, including his success as a musician, and also feature his personal lows. His determination and drive for success has left him isolated and he has found himefl pushing away his parents, fraying his relationship with his girlfriend and falling out with his brother. The film starts when KSI is in the middle of a sell-out UK tour and questioning his life and relationships With unfiltered access to the global megastar, the film confronts questions about family, fame, the internet, and overcoming trauma. Prime Video describes the series as “a warts-and-all look at a young man working out who he is while the whole world watches”. KSI: In Real Life trailer

Is Louis Theroux making the KSI documentary? Documentary-maker Louis Theroux (Altered States, My Scientology Movie, Shooting Joe Exotic) is involved in the film as an exec producer. He is joined by director Wes Pollitt (The Last Miners, Murder 24/7), producer Sophie Grant (The Last Miners, Superkids: Breaking Away from Care) and exec producer Barnaby Coughlin (Inside Tatler, Sound of Musicals, First Dates). Who is KSI? How did KSI become famous?

Prime Video

KSI is an English YouTube star, rapper and boxer and is known to friends as JJ. He grew up in Watford, his real name is Olajide Olatunji and he launched a YouTube channel in 2009, building up a huge following for his videos commentating on the FIFA video game. He is also a co-founder of the popular British YouTube group Sidemen, who are well known for their comedy sketches, stunts and video game commentary. Over his various YouTube channels KSI has over 40 million followers and over 10 billion video views.

Prime Video

Alongside his YouTube career, KSI has branched out into boxing with numerous bouts with fellow YouTubers – most notably American YouTuber Logan Paul. KSI and Paul are now in business together as the co-owners of energy drunk Prime. KSI has also become a successful music star with two studio albums, Dissumulation in 2020 and All Over the Place in 2021. Both records went Gold and the latter reached number 1 in the UK. One of the most successful and groundbreaking YouTube stars of all-time, he was ranked No.2 in the Sunday Times list of Top 100 UK influencers in 2019. He is still part of the Sidemen group, who expanded in 2021 to launch their own subscription service Side+, where the group host exclusive video series, premieres and competitions. The group also have a restaurant chain Sides and their own vodka brand.

