The unsolved murder of BBC presenter Jill Dando in 1999 will be investigated in a new Netflix documentary.

Beloved TV star Jill Dando was killed outside her home in West London on 26 April, 1999 and it became of the most high profile and complex criminal investigations in modern British policing.

The multi-episode Netflix series will revisit Dando’s life, career and legacy and blend archive, new research and revelatory interviews to explore of the most notorious unsolved murders of the 20th century.

What is the Netflix Jill Dando documentary release date?

Netflix’s Jill Dando documentary series will be released globally in 2023.

What's new on Netflix this month

Who was Jill Dando?