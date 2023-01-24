Netflix is making a Jill Dando documentary seriesJan 24 | 1 min read
Jill Dando Netflix series: Everything you need to know about the new documentary into the unsolved murder
The death of BBC presenter Jill Dando in 1999 will be investigated by a new Netflix documentary coming in 2023.
The unsolved murder of BBC presenter Jill Dando in 1999 will be investigated in a new Netflix documentary.
Beloved TV star Jill Dando was killed outside her home in West London on 26 April, 1999 and it became of the most high profile and complex criminal investigations in modern British policing.
The multi-episode Netflix series will revisit Dando’s life, career and legacy and blend archive, new research and revelatory interviews to explore of the most notorious unsolved murders of the 20th century.
What is the Netflix Jill Dando documentary release date?
Netflix’s Jill Dando documentary series will be released globally in 2023.
What's new on Netflix this month
Who was Jill Dando?
Jill Dando was a journalist, TV presenter and newsreader who was one of the most recognisable faces on British TV in the ‘90s.
She was named the BBC’s Personality of the Year in 1997 and presented shows including Crimewatch, Songs of Praise, travel show Holiday and Antiques Inspectors.
What are the theories about Jill Dando’s death?
Jill Dando’s death remains unsolved, but there are numerous theories about who might have killed here, which have been explored by police.
After a huge amount of media coverage and large investigation by the Met Police, Barry George, a man who lived near Dando was charged with her murder. He was convicted in 2001, but was released on appeal in 2007 after forensic evidence was discredited.
Other theories about her possible killer include a jealous ex-boyfriend, a case of mistaken identity, an assassin acting in revenge for Dando’s work on Crimewatch and a Serbian hitman.
Who is making the Jill Dando Netflix documentary?
The documentary series is being directed by Marcus Plowright (Fred and Rose West: Reopened) and produced by Emma Cooper (The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes).
The production company making the series are Empress Films, the makers of Ghislaine Maxwell: Epstein’s Shadow.
