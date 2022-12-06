The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series is coming this Christmas.

Harry & Meghan, a six-part series, will be released in two volumes and the royal couple are promising to reveal “the truth” about their tumultuous relationship with the royal family and the press.

With unprecedented access to the couple, the series will include interviews with the couple, their friends and family and gives them an opportunity to reveal what it has really been like dealing with constant press scrutiny and often near-hysterical criticism from parts of the media.

The series will reveal why the couple opted to step back from their royal duties, reflect on the royal families relationship with the press and more broadly the series will look at “our world and how we treat each other”.

Here is everything you need to know about Harry & Meghan…

Harry and Meghan trailer: First look