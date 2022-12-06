Top 15 British stand-up comedy specials on NetflixDec 6 | 4 min read
Harry and Meghan: Everything you need to know about the Netflix documentary the world is talking about
The release date and trailer for the highly anticipated Netflix Global event, Harry and Meghan, is revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated Netflix documentary series is coming this Christmas.
Harry & Meghan, a six-part series, will be released in two volumes and the royal couple are promising to reveal “the truth” about their tumultuous relationship with the royal family and the press.
With unprecedented access to the couple, the series will include interviews with the couple, their friends and family and gives them an opportunity to reveal what it has really been like dealing with constant press scrutiny and often near-hysterical criticism from parts of the media.
The series will reveal why the couple opted to step back from their royal duties, reflect on the royal families relationship with the press and more broadly the series will look at “our world and how we treat each other”.
Here is everything you need to know about Harry & Meghan…
Harry and Meghan trailer: First look
The official trailer for the Netflix documentary series reveals how Harry & Meghan will zoom in on the press intrusion into their private lives and the constant leaking of stories they had to deal with when they were still working for the royals in an official capacity.
The trailer also highlights Harry’s fears that the couple were being treated by the media in the same way as his mother, the late Princess Diana.
“I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat himself,” says Harry.
“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”
What is the Harry and Meghan release date?
Harry & Meghan Volume 1 is released on Netflix on Thursday, 8 December.
Volume 2 follows on Thursday, 15 December.
How many Harry and Meghan episodes are there?
There will be six episodes in documentary series.
Who is the Harry and Meghan director?
The series is directed by Luz Garbus, who has previously worked on documentaries The Farm: Angola, USA, What Happened, Miss Simone? And Becoming Cousteau.
Her credits also include directing on The Handmaid’s Tale and producing Ariana Grande’s Excuse Me, I Love You concert film.
She was nominated for an Academy Award for What Happened, Miss Simone? in 2016 and won the Peabody Award for the same film.
Watch Harry and Meghan Volume 1 on Thursday, 8 December.
