Following the success of the All or Nothing series, Andy Murray’s personal documentary Resurfacing and Fernando Alonso’s racing series Fernando, comes the latest sports documentary from Prime Video – Everybody’s Game. Created by Bath rugby star Beno Obano, the documentary explores issues of race and class within rugby union and features interviews with Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) players within the game. The infectious and charismatic Beno asks the awkward questions around why rugby union has not been open to everyone in what is a frank, honest and touching analysis of the game. Why did Beno Obano make Everybody’s Game?

“I think rugby has traditionally been a sport played and watched by middle-class white people. But I’ve been able to benefit in so many ways from rugby and I obviously don’t fit that description,” said Obano. “With this documentary I want to change the perception of rugby and expose it to more people by telling the stories of non-traditional rugby players in the hope that those spectating and participating in rugby may slowly begin to grow and diversify. He wrote on Instagram: "I watch a lot of documentaries and as I’m critical of many of them, I thought I’d attempt to make one myself. I’ve had this idea for a while and fortunately I was given a bit time during lockdown." Hitting back at the recent negative reaction to Sainsbury's using a black family in their Christmas advert, he said: "If they thought the Sainsbury’s Ad was bad, they’re really gonna hate this one."

Boost your TV with Prime Video Get your fix of great new shows including Daisy Jones and the Six, The Power and Clarkson's Farm, and there's one month on us. See TV deals What's on

Who stars in the documentary?

Prime Video

Obano teams up with fellow professional rugby stars Maro Itoje, Anthony Watson, Ellis Genge and Biyi Alo on the film. All the contributors offer frank and personal stories about their own introductions to the game of rugby, the challenges they have overcome and the obstacles preventing young people taking up the sport. When is Everybody’s Game released? Watch Everybody’s Game from Thursday November 26 on Prime Video in the UK. Who is Beno Obano?

Prime Video

Beno Obano is a loosehead prop who has played first team rugby for Bath since 2015. He’s the cousin of England lock Maro Itoje and won his own call-up to the national team squad in 2018. He was also named in the squad to tour South Africa later that year, but was ruled out due to injury. He played for an England XV against Barbarians at Twickenham in 2019. How to watch Prime Video on BT TV Prime Video is the home of award-winning drama and entertainment, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, action thriller Hanna, superhero satire The Boys and award-winning comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. You can now pay for BT TV and Prime Video on the same bill – making things much simpler. New to Prime Video? You now can add it to your BT TV package online, via contact centres and in BT stores. Activate your Prime Video account by following the instructions on your BT Order Confirmation email. Current BT customers adding Prime Video can also do it by using your My BT account. New BT TV customers don't need to wait for an engineer to install your TV and broadband to start watching Prime Video. You can watch all their incredible sport and entertainment on the Prime Video app straight away on any compatible smartphone, tablet, PC or smart TV.