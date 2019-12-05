Alongside live Premier League action and US Open tennis, Prime Video also has a fantastic collection of documentaries and films, taking sport fans closer than ever before to the teams and players they love, admire and watch in awe. Covering football, cricket, rugby, tennis and US sports, there is something for every type of fan. Bringing us direct into the action, examining the physical science and psychological pressures involved in elite sport, these films and docu-series are a must-watch. Check out our list of the must-watch sports documentaries on Prime Video... What's new on Prime Video this month

Arsenal: All or Nothing

The latest English team to get the All of Nothing treatment, this series covering Arsenal's 2021/22 campaign now feels like something of a turning point for the club and its manager, Mikel Arteta. The series covers the Gunners as they ensure one of their toughest seasons in recent memory, but there are green shoots of optimism to be found amid the gloom. Those little glimmers have now transformed the club on the field in the 2022/23 season as they end the year on top of the Premier League. Watch Arsenal: All or Nothing on Prime Video Reasons to watch Arsenal: All or Nothing

Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes

Prime Video

Partly an insight into a remarkable British sporting hero, but more importantly an open discussion about mental health - Phoenix from the Ashes is far more than your standard sport documentary. Stokes opens up candidly about his personal struggles and the mental strain of balancing elite sport with family life in a way that shines a new light on a character who always seems so larger than life on the cricket field. Watch Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes now on Prime Video Phoenix from the Ashes reviewed

The Test

Prime Video

The critictally acclaimed Australian sports documentary gained unprecedented access inside the dressing room of the Aussie cricket team. Filmed during times of high turbulence for the team - season 2 kicks off after the exit of their coach and captain - the series is remarkable viewing, regardless of whether you care about cricket or not. Watch The Test season 1 and 2 from 13 January on Prime Video

No Woman No Try

No Woman No Try is an honest and confronting documentary about the current status of gender, ethnicity and sexual equality within women’s rugby from documentary newcomer Victoria Rush. Filmed through the 20/21 rugby season, the film is inspired by the #IAmEnough movement and examines how the sport is making progress across a range of issues with pioneers of women’s sport and male allies, including Shaunagh Brown, Zainab Alema, Stefania Evans, Sue Anstiss, MBE, Ugo Monye. Watch No Woman No Try now on Prime Video

Everybody’s Game

Bath and England rugby player Beno Obano explores diversity in race and class in this revealing documentary about English rugby. Obano attempts to change the perception of the game as white and middle-class and spread the joy of a game that he loves, as he interviews and meets Black and Asian rugby stars. Watch Everybody's Game now on Prime Video

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

Prime Video

Recovering from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage and acutely aware that his memory might desert him, the greatest football manager of all time begins to recount the most important stories of his life, both in and out of football, to his son Jason in Never Give In. Stories of growing-up and family, alongside sporting triumph and failure, the film includes deeply moving insights from his wife and sons, as well as former players. Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In is streaming now on Prime Video Read more about Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

All or Nothing: Juventus

All or Nothing: Juventus will take viewers on a behind the scenes journey with the illustrious, iconic football club during a pivotal season and follow all of the key events, including the arrival of Andrea Pirlo as the club's new Head Coach. The cameras will be inside the Allianz Stadium, their world-leading training facilities in Turin and, away from the pitch, the docu-series will focus on the unique aspects of the Club Bianconero [“white and black”] and of its identity; deeply-rooted in Italian culture and history, though always looking to the future. Watch All or Nothing: Juventus on Prime Video

Diego Maradona

This brilliant documentary explores the supremely talented footballer’s life – and in particular his time at Napoli, where he led the Italian club to two titles in 1987 and 1990. As well as his exploits on the pitch, the film shares a fascinating insight into his relationship with the region’s organised crime underworld and his growing addiction to cocaine. The film is directed by Asif Kapadia, who also made biographical documentaries on Formula One driver Ayrton Senna and singer Amy Winehouse. Watch Diego Maradona now on Prime Video

Fernando

Prime Video

Fernando is a unique portrayal of Formula 1 World Champion, and one of Spain’s most successful and popular sport stars, Fernando Alonso. Examining his life on and off the racing circuit as he encounters both highs and lows, the series was filmed during the months leading up to his first outing at Rally Dakar in South America. The unprecedented series showcases Alonso’s passion for competing at the highest level and his utter determination to win. The programme documents his first full year out of Formula 1, but certainly doesn't lack thrills and spills as he swaps the F1 circuit to take part in motor sport's most famous races including the Indianapolis 500 and the Le Mans 24 Hours. Fernando gives viewers unprecedented access to the Formula 1 world champion and his inner circle, his manager Luis García Abad, his sister, Lorena Alonso, his partner, Linda Morelli and his colleagues Marc Gené and Carlos Sainz. Watch Fernando now on Prime Video

Fernando Torres: The Last Symbol

Prime Video

Opening up his heart to the cameras, this documentary travels through the life of Fernando Torres, one of the stars of Spanish football’s ‘golden age’, who retired in June 2019. Exploring some of the most iconic places in Torres’ life including Japan, Liverpool, London and Madrid, and featuring some of the most important people from Torres’ career including his locker room colleagues, international football icons and coaches, the series is revealing, candid and emotional. "This is the story of my life. So short but yet so lengthy,” said Torres of the programme. “This documentary is a journey through more than 20 years of my life and I hope the watching audience will get to know me better by watching it. It includes my good and not so good moments, unveiling some of my best-kept secrets and showing the real-life evolution of a dream come true.” Watch The Last Symbol now on Prime Video

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur

Following on from Manchester City, Sunderland and Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur become the latest British football team to let a TV crew inside the dressing room and behind the scenes at the football club. Prime Video’s All or Nothing franchise, which began in America with American Football team the Arizona Cardinals, has also previously covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Rams, the New Zealand rugby team and the Brazilian national football team. Securing unprecedented access to the Spurs dressing room, star players Harry Kane and Dele Alli and manager José Mourinho, the series is surprising and fascinating, regardless of your interest in football. Watch All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur now on Prime Video

All or Nothing: Manchester City

Prime Video

Prime Video got unprecedented access to a Premier League football team with this inside look at the 17-18 season of Premier League winners Manchester City. Taking you closer than ever before to the inner workings of one of the biggest global sports clubs, All or Nothing had never-before-seen footage from within the locker room. Most fascinating of all the series gets up close with the players' lives off the pitch and the team's enigmatic and legendary coach Pep Guardiola. Watch All or Nothing: Manchester City now on Prime Video

The All or Nothing series

Prime Video

Although the Manchester City All or Nothing series is the best known in the UK, there are many other world famous sports teams that have been given their own series. NFL teams the Los Angeles Rams, Michigan Wolves and Dallas Cowboys have all been covered and in rugby, the New Zealand All Blacks also got their own show. Regardless of your personal knowledge of each team and sport, the series scratches under the surface of global brands and the cutting edge of sports science, technology and human prowess. Watch the All or Nothing series on Prime Video

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos

Prime Video

Four La Liga triumphs, four Champions League victories, two European Championships and a World Cup winner’s medal are among Ramos’ jaw-dropping list of honours. As a defender in a Real Madrid and Spanish teams packed with midfield magicians and eye-catching forwards, Ramos’ incredible record in the last decade feels overlooked. And his reputation, rightly or wrongly, for bad behaviour on the pitch often overshadows his trophy cabinet. Possibly because of this, Ramos is taking the unusual step of letting Prime Video’s cameras behind the curtain of his football club, home and family. Ramos gives the cameras an all-access pass to intimate and private moments with his wife Pilar Rubio and their three sons Sergio Jr, Marco and Alejandro. Shedding light on the man behind the crunching tackles and thunderbolt headers, El Corazón de Sergio Ramos will hopefully be the first of many documentary series that get us a little closer to our footballing heroes. Watch Sergio Ramos now on Prime Video

This Is Football

Prime Video

This Is Football is an epic event series, which explores the true spirit of the beautiful game and examines the magic of a sport that unites people all over the world. Universal themes of the human experience are covered as the films cover topics as diverse as football’s role in rebuilding Rwanda after the genocide, the secrets of Lionel Messi and the pride and underdog spirit of Iceland’s football Vikings. Written and co-created by award-winning foreign correspondent and sports author John Carlin (Invictus), the films are directed by a team of award winning directors and producers led by creative director James Erskine (Le Mans: Racing is Everything) and scored by Grammy Award-winning and Emmy-nominated composer, Lorne Balfe (Inception). Filmed across the globe from Iceland to Argentina, Spain to Rwanda, China to the United States, and including a glittering cast of characters from legendary players to presidents, poets to priests, managers to mathematicians, This is Football is a must-watch for every football fan. Watch This Is Football now on Prime Video

Eat Race Win

Prime Video

Offering a unique and original angle on food TV, this Prime Video documentary follows the support crews in the Tour De France and in particular, Hannah Grant, the head chef for the cycling team Orica-Scott. A hybrid sports and cooking series, the thrill comes from watching Hannah managing to deliver nutritionally perfect meals that are sourced from local markets and sources along the cycling route. The idea being that the meals will serve up physical and mental assistance as the cyclists get a taste for the regions. A small window into the big business of sports nutrition, the show reveals how far we’ve come from the world’s greatest athletes munching on big bowls of grey pasta night after night. Watch Eat Race Win now on Prime Video

Le Mans: Racing Is Everything

Prime Video

Go behind the scenes on the world famous French 24-hour car race – the Mount Everest of motorsports. Le Mans has been going for close to 100 years and Prime Video get the inside story on what life is really like for the teams and drivers that take part in the thrilling race. Emmy-nominated director James Erskine said: “We’ll raise the veil on the pressure that racing cars to the limit puts on the teams and drivers, in a unique human-interest driven series that will take a 360 look at what it takes to participate, organise and ultimately try and win what is unquestionably the toughest race in motorsport.” “This is racing as you’ve never seen it before.” Watch Le Mans now on Prime Video

Andy Murray: Resurfacing

Prime Video

Unlike previous documentaries and TV interviews with Murray, which focussed on his rise to competing with the all-time greats, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, Andy Murray Resurfacing will explore the toughest and darkest years of the Scotsman's career. This isn't a simple comeback story, it's a human story about a man unwilling to accept defeat. Andy Murray has in the past shunned the spotlight, choosing privacy over stardom. Murray’s tennis has always been the talking point rather than his family. For the first time, this series will scratch under the surface of the character who has always dug deep in his career – facing his toughest and roughest challenge yet. "The film will take you on a journey through what were some of the lowest, most difficult periods of my life both physically and mentally, and will hopefully show and inspire viewers, that with the right mindset and work ethic, anything is possible," said Murray. Watch Resurfacing now on Prime Video

Take Us Home: Leeds United

Prime Video

Leeds United are the latest football club to get their own docu-series, signing a deal with Prime Video for their 2018-19 Championship season. Take Us Home: Leeds United will follow the club's race to get back into the Premier League after a 15-year absence, which ultimately ended in failure. The documentary will be narrated by avid Leeds United fan and Oscar-winner Russell Crowe. The eventful season for the sleeping giant club was under the guidance of manager Marcelo Bielsa. Bielsa, a 63-year-old coach who famously managed the national teams in Argentina and Chile as well as European clubs including Athletic Bilbao, Marseille, Lazio and Lille, had an immediate impact at Leeds United following his appointment in June 2018. His unique style of play meant that the team, who finished thirteenth in 2017-18, were already top of the Championship midway through the 2018-19 season. The docu-series will cover the highs and lows of the season with exclusive footage of the players and staff behind the scenes, and include moments such as the "spygate" scandal and the controversial uncontested goal in the April 2019 Aston Villa match. Watch Take Us Home now on Prime Video

Prime Video is now available on BT TV.