Sixty years after she first appeared on black-and-white tellies, original emo child Wednesday Addams is finally getting her live-action, coming-of-age TV series - and it looks unmissable. The maiden of macabre, previously played on screen by Lisa Loring, Christina Ricci, and Chloë Grace Moretz, is being updated for 2022 with legendary director Tim Burton (Edward Scissorhands, Batman) making his TV directorial debut on the spooky series. Rather than being set within the walls of the Addams Family Mansion, this new eight-part series will focus on the unsmiling Wednesday and her time at Nevermore Academy. Netflix has revealed the following description of the series… Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season One will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore. Wednesday: Secrets from the Set with Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton Who is playing Wednesday Addams?

Jenna Ortega is the latest actress to play the role of Wednesday Addams. You may have previously seen Ortega in You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Jennifer Garner’s Yes Day, Jane the Virgin or Scream (2022). Netflix has released an 'Inside the Character' film with Tim Burton, Catherine Zeta Jones and Ortega explaining how this version of the character will be different to any we've seen before. "This is really a show about exploring her journey into adult life," says showrunner Alfred Gough". Fellow showunner Miles Millar adds: "It was really important to us that this wasn't a remake or reboot. This is a new chapter in Wednesday Addams life." Talking about the iconic role, Ortega said: "Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we've never seen her as a teenager before. Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they're coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. "That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make her too ignorant. And we've never seen her on screen this much. Any other time you've seen Wednesday, she's been the one-liner, the end of a joke, she always hits it, and I think that's what people really love about her. "But in this show, every scene is Wednesday. There's an opportunity to give her a bit more dimension, and she becomes a bit more of a real person, which I don't think we've ever seen before."

When is Wednesday released on Netflix

Netflix

Watch Wednesday now, exclusively on Netflix. All episodes of the sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery have been released at launch.

Wednesday episodes Wednesday season 1 has eight episodes. The full details and titles are below: Episode 1 - Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe (Directed by Tim Burton)

- Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe (Directed by Tim Burton) Episode 2 - Woe is the Loneliest Number (Directed by Tim Burton)

- Woe is the Loneliest Number (Directed by Tim Burton) Episode 3 - Friend or Woe (Directed by Tim Burton)

- Friend or Woe (Directed by Tim Burton) Episode 4 - Woe What a Night (Directedby Tim Burton)

- Woe What a Night (Directedby Tim Burton) Episode 5 - You Reap What You Woe (Directed by Gandja Monteiro)

- You Reap What You Woe (Directed by Gandja Monteiro) Episode 6 - Quid Pro Woe (Directed by Gandja Monteiro)

- Quid Pro Woe (Directed by Gandja Monteiro) Episode 7 - If You Don't Woe Me By Now (Directed by James Marshall)

- If You Don't Woe Me By Now (Directed by James Marshall) Episode 8 - A Murder of Woes (Directed by James Marshall)

Wednesday trailer: The new Addams Family

Mayhem, mystery and murder! Netflix dropped the first official full trailer for the twisted new series from Tim Burton, Wednesday, on 17 August. The eight-episode series is coming to Netflix this autumn.

Who is in the Wednesday cast? Meet the new Addams Family

Netflix

Full details on the Wednesday cast The TV series has an impressive cast of A-list talent and rising stars. The cast includes: Jenna Ortega - Plays Wednesday Addams

Isaac Ordonez - Plays Pugsley Addams

Catherine Zeta Jones – Plays Morticia Addams

Luis Guzman – Plays Gomez Addams

Gwendoline Christie - Plays Principal Larissa Weems

Cristina Ricci (Casper, Sleepy Hollow) - Plays Marilyn Thornhill

Hunter Doohan (Your Honor) - Plays Tyler Galpin

Georgie Farmer (Treadstone) - Plays Ajaz Petropolus

Moosa Mostafa (The Last Bus) - Plays Eugene Ottinger

Emma Myers (Taste of Christmas) - Plays Enid Sinclair

Naomi J. Ogawa (Skylin3s) - Plays Yoko Tanaka

Joy Sunday (Dear White People) - Plays Bianca Barclay

Percy Hynes White (The Gifted) - Plays Xavier Thorpe

Riki Lindhome (Knives Out) - Plays Dr Valerie Kinbott

Jamie McShane (Mank) - Plays Sheriff Galpin

Victor Teodor Dorobantu - Plays Thing

Calum Ross - Plays Rowan Laslow

Luyunda Unati Lewis-Nyawo - Plays Deputy Rita Santiago

Netflix

Gwendoline Christie invites us to Nevermore Academy

If you're not already excited about Wednesday, this cool video featuring Game of Thrones and The Sandman icon Gwendoline Christie should tip you over the edge. In character as headmistress Larissa Weems, Christie invites fans to sign up for Nevermore Academy, the school at the centre of the Wednesday series. An official Nevermore Academy website has also been set up for fans to join in the fun and learn more about the tone of the show's humour. For example, you can list your favourite school subjects as "Normie/Outcast Relations" or "vampire Sex Ed".

Wednesday Adams and Thing - Addams Family 2022 clip

Get your first proper look at Jenna Ortega in action as Wednesday in an exclusive clip revealed by Netflix, which also features the iconic Addams Family character Thing.

Is Cristina Ricci in Wednesday?

Getty

Fans of the classic 1991 Addams Family movie will be delighted to hear that Cristina Ricci is appearing in this new series. She won’t be appearing as a version of Wednesday, the character she is arguably best known for playing, but will play a new character in the series, Marilyn Thornhill. Ricci replaced Thora Birch (Hocus Pocus) who pulled out of the project. The history of The Addams Family in TV and movies