Brassic has quickly become one of the nation’s favourite comedy dramas since it launched in 2019, largely for its brutally honest and humorous portrayal of working-class life. The show follows a northern gang of best mates and their ridiculous but hilarious heists and crimes, as well as tackling some serious social and domestic issues too. Brassic’s cast boasts a quality mixture of upcoming talent, national treasures and even a couple of Hollywood stars that make up the cash-strapped gang. Joseph 'Joe' Gilgun (co-creator) plays the lead character Vinnie, a man struggling with mental health conditions, former soap star Michelle Keegan plays strong single mum Erin, and Dominic West plays the crude, small-town doctor Chris Cox. Part of Brassic’s success - as well as its absurdity - is that it tackles raw emotions, social stereotypes and breaks down stigmas which viewers can relate to. That's not too dissimilar from other popular British television comedy dramas over the years, such as the classic Only Fools and Horses, to the more recent northern based show, Shameless. As fans await Brassic season 4 we have compiled a list of other TV shows which are similar that you can binge-watch in the meantime. This handy guide of relatable shows will help you find them, tell you what they’re about and explain why you might like them...

1. Only Fools and Horses

How can I watch it? The show has 9 seasons available to watch on Britbox. What’s it about? Only Fools and Horses follows the highs and lows of a small working-class family as they try to make ends meet and improve their fortunes, with dodgy deals and trading through get rich quick schemes in a bid to becoming millionaires. How’s it similar to Brassic? There are huge similarities in both shows, including quick witted lines, plenty of unlucky encounters and anti-social adventures. Not to mention the variety of characters that make up the group, who are diverse and representative. Despite their poor financial situations, this never stops their hearts of gold from shining. 2. Shameless

Due to the explicit nature of the above video, you'll need to click out of BT.com and watch the video directly on YouTube How can I watch it? Shameless has 11 seasons available to watch on both All 4 and Netflix. What’s it about? The award-winning show is set in a fictional town in Manchester and is based around the Gallagher family. The lead character Frank Gallagher is an unemployed alcoholic living in a council estate, his wife has just left him, and he’s now responsible for raising his six children. How’s it similar to Brassic? Aside from being set in northern England, there are a lot of parallels between the shows, such as the struggles of making ends meet when unemployed, as well as having a simpler outlook on life that pokes plenty of fun at itself. But also the fact that Brassic’s very own co-creator Danny Brocklehurst was a screenwriter for Shameless too. 3. Misfits

How can I watch it? The show has 5 seasons available to watch on both All 4 and Netflix. What’s it about? Misfits is based on a group of young offenders who are sentenced to community service. The mismatch of character’s personalities brings up some interesting conflicts. But to add extra spice to the mix, a supernatural event occurs which shakes things up in the show. How’s it similar to Brassic? Firstly, Brassic’s very own lead actor Joseph 'Joe' Gilgun features as a ‘misfit’. But there are other similarities too, such as the unique blend of characters that compliment and clash with each other to serve up some hilarious as well as heart touching moments.

4. The Outlaws

How can I watch it? The show has 2 seasons available to watch on BBC iPlayer. What’s it about? The Outlaws follows a group of unlikely lawbreakers that come from different walks of life. From a social media star, to a failing lawyer and other unique offenders, the group attend community payback sentences in Bristol. As they struggle with each other’s varying personalities and getting to know each other, there’s a shock discovery in the show that will unite them all. How’s it similar to Brassic? This comedy drama is very much like Brassic in the sense that it tackles the complex outcomes of group relationships in an amusing fashion. It also has an A-list cast to prop it up, with Stephen Merchant and Christopher Walken amongst the lead characters. 5. This Is England

How can I watch it? The show has 3 seasons available to watch on All 4. What’s it about? This British TV mini-series is set in the aftermath of the iconic film of the same name and is created by the same director, Shane Meadows. Spread across three seasons, based on the years 1986, 1988 and 1990, This Is England follows a group of friends growing up in a society that deals with the pressures of scarce job opportunities and rising subcultures. How’s it similar to Brassic? Just like Brassic, this show features Joseph Gilgun as one of the main characters, where he brings his raw, hilarious and honest style of acting to life through his character, Woody. Also, just like Brassic the gang of mates, they adapt and evolve to uneasy life in their setting throughout the show’s seasons. 6. This Country



How can I watch it? The show has 3 seasons available to watch on BBC iPlayer. What’s it about? This scripted mockumentary comedy series is based in rural Britain. This England follows the antics of cousins Kerry and Lee Mucklowe as they experience life far away from the big cities, filled with a dry sense of humour and honest heart-warming moments. How’s it similar to Brassic? Like Vinnie and the gang in Brassic, Kerry and Lee face unemployment and little opportunities but this doesn’t deter them from having plenty of fun and getting up to harmless mischief in their underpopulated environment. 7. Minder



How can I watch it? The show has 11 seasons available to watch on BritBox. What’s it about? Set in the criminal underworld of London, Minder follows the misadventures of a crooked businessman, Arthur Daley and his bodyguard (minder) ex-boxer Terry McCann. He's tasked with trying to keep Arthur on the straight and narrow - plus the right side of the law after a stretch in prison. How’s it similar to Brassic? Aside from the main antagonist in Brassic being named Terence McCann - whether this is a nod to Minder or not is yet to be known - additional parallels between the shows are the hot water the characters constantly find themselves in, whilst walking on the slippery tightrope of going back to prison. 8. People Just Do Nothing