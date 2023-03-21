“If women don’t realize what’s going on in the world, they won’t step in and fix it.” The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5, the final season, is confirmed to start in April. Rachel Brosnahan will return as Midge Maisel for one final time in 2023, as the fast-talking comedian gets a last chance to achieve stardom on the stage. The award-winning series will pick up after the events of season 4, when Midge was inspired to 'go forward' with her career. Fans can look forward to nine more episodes of laughter, tears and stunning outfits, alongside cast returns from Luke Kirby and Milo Ventimiglia. Here is everything you need to know about The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5… The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 trailer

What is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 UK release date? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 premieres on Prime Video in the UK on Friday, 14 April. Three episodes will be released at launch. How many episodes are there in Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 will have nine episodes. The finale will be released on Friday, 26 May. Episode 1 – Released 14 April

Episode 2 – Released 14 April

Episode 3 – Released 14 April

Episode 4 – Released 21 April

Episode 5 – Released 28 April

Episode 6 – Released 5 May

Episode 7 – Released 12 May

Episode 8 – Released 19 May

Episode 9 - Released 26 May

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 cast Rachel Brosnahan – Plays Midge Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – Plays Abe Weissman

Alex Borstein – Plays Susie Myerson

Marin Hinkle – Plays Rose Weissman

Michael Zegen – Plays Joel Weissman

Kevin Pollak – Plays Moishe Maisel

Caroline Aaron – Plays Shirley Maisel

Reid Scott – Plays Gordon Ford

Alfie Fuller – Plays Dinah Rutledge

Jason Ralph – Plays Mike Carr

Milo Ventimiglia – Plays ‘Handsome Man’

Kelly Bishop – Plays Benedetta

Luke Kirby – Plays Lenny Bruce How will The Marvelous Mrs Maisel end?

The show’s creator Amy Sherman-Palladino confirmed at the end of season 4 that she already knew the “last image” of the show and said that she wanted to take “a lot of care to make sure that we stick the landing”. “The most important thing to me is to make sure that Midge gets the send-off and the full treatment that she deserves,” Sherman-Palladino told Glamour. “We know what the final image is. I have always liked doing that, the whole weird, last four words of Gilmore Girls that became this weird sort of Sasquatch urban legend thing and all anybody wanted to talk about for a long time. But for somebody like me, I need to know what my endgame is… and that helps me push toward it. “I know a lot of what’s going into the last episode, but we have a lot of people to service here. These characters deserve proper send-offs whether, it’s good, bad, and/or different.”

She added: “We will give you a lot of bang for your buck. We’re taking a really long time etching out these episodes. We’re trying to do some fun stuff that maybe people won’t really expect from us because we don’t do this kind of stuff a lot. “We’re trying to savour every minute because this show is not going to happen again.” Prime Video has revealed the following details about season 5:

"After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through season 4, rebuilding her career and reputation. The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show’s snowy billboard, Midge is ready to 'Go forward' and fight for her ascent to stardom - equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose. "In the fifth and final season, Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away." What happened at the end of Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 4?

The finale episode of season 4 was How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall? and it ended with an emotional showdown between Midge and Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby). After finally getting together (after four seasons of sexual tension), Lenny confronted Midge over sabotaging her own career and turning down the chance to support Tony Bennett "Ninety percent of this game is how they see you," said Bruce, "They see you hanging with Tony Bennett, they think you deserve to be there. They see you hauled off to jail for saying f*** at a strip club, they think you deserve that also. Wise up." He added: "If you blow this Midge, you will break my f***ing heart". Midge leaves Carnegie Hall inspired to have one last shot at stardom and makes her way outside through a blizzard. In the snow storm she sees a billboard sign with the words Go Forward. However, when she gets closer and can see past the snow, the billboard actually reads The Gordon Ford Show. Will Midge finally get her big break in season 5 and land her own talk show? How to watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel in the UK?

Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 1-4 on Prime Video. Watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 5 from 14 April.