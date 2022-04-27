Ten Percent is the new hilarious comedy series on Prime Video from writer John Morton, the creator of spoof documentaries Twenty Twelve and W1A.

Inspired by the smash hit French series Call My Agent!, Ten Percent mixes the classic British awkwardness that Morton’s TV shows are known for with the world of a celebrity talent agency.

The lead cast includes Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Parsanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Maggie Steed and Harry Trevaldwyn. And the series also has an incredible lineup of guest stars playing comic versions of themselves as clients at the agency, including Emma Corrin, Himesh Patel, David Harewood, Clemency Poesy, Helena Bonham Carter and Dominic West.

Hit play above and watch the cast of Ten Percent reveal their own most awkward and embarrassing showbiz moments.