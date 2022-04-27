Ten Percent, the British remake of French cult comedy Call My Agent, is now streaming on Prime Video. Call My Agent! was one of the breakout TV hits of lockdown with word of mouth about the French comedy making it a surprise hit on Netflix. A fifth season and a movie have now been confirmed and, in more exciting news, the British remake is now available to watch. Featuring an all-star British cast and some A-list cameos from Helena Bonham Carter, Dominic West and Kelly Macdonald, the first trailer gives fans of the original an early look at the fictional London talent agency Nightingale Hart and its roster of celebrity clients. Here is everything you need to know about Ten Percent, the British remake of Call My Agent!

The first-look trailer (at the top of this page) gives a flavour of the comedy we can expect from the series as we see Kelly Macdonald pouring a green drink over the head of agent Dan (Prasanna Puwanarajah), A-list celebrities coming to the office at the same time vying for the same role and the agency getting ready for a takeover from a larger American company. When is the release date of Ten Percent on Prime Video? Ten Percent is available now, with all eight episodes on Prime Video in the UK, Ireland and select countries worldwide. The series is inspired by the acclaimed French original series Dix Pour Cent (known in the UK as Call My Agent!).

What is Call My Agent? Christophe Brachet A critically acclaimed French comedy in a Parisian talent agency, where employees scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat. IMDB Rating: 8.3 Rotten Tomatoes rating: 97% The critics said: Sharp, sardonic and - of course - irresistibly chic (Patrick Smith, The Independent) Where to watch: Seasons 1-4 streaming now on Netflix

Who is remaking Call My Agent?

The British version is being written and directed by John Morton - the creative genius behind comedy documentary series Twenty Twelve and W1A. Prime Video said the series will retain the essence of the French show, but will add Morton’s British sensibility and new storylines. “It’s great to be working with Amazon Prime Video who support creativity and gives us the freedom to put our own distinctively British stamp on the series," said John Morton. "It’s a privilege to be working with an extraordinary cast, along with some star-studded cameos, who together represent the best of Britain’s talent." Who is in the Ten Percent cast?

The Ten Percent cast includes: Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, The Pirates of the Caribbean series, The Talented Mr. Ripley) plays Jonathan Nightingale

Lydia Leonard (Last Christmas, Gentleman Jack) plays Rebecca Fox

Maggie Steed (Fisherman’s Friends, Chewing Gum) plays Stella Hart

Prasanna Puwanarajah (Doctor Foster, Patrick Melrose) plays Dan Bala

Hiftu Quasem (Killing Eve, The Nest) plays Misha Virani

Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror, Siren) plays Zoe Spencer

Rebecca Humphries (The Crown, Trigonometry) plays Julia Fincham

Harry Trevaldwyn (The King, The Bubble) plays Ollie Rogers

Tim McInnerny (Game of Thrones, Notting Hill) as Simon Gould

Natasha Little (Night Manager, Vanity Fair) plays Charlotte Nightingale

Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve, Sex Education) plays Luke Nighingale

Eleonore Arnaud (Nu) plays Margaux Martorana

Jim Broadbent (The Duke, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince) as Richard Nightingale Cameos in the series will include Kelly Macdonald (Line of Duty, Trainspotting), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgeton), Helena Bonham Carter (The Harry Potter series, The Crown, The King’s Speech) and Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense, An Education), David Oyelowo (Les Miserables), Jessica Oyelowo (Sleepy Hollow), Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), David Harewood (Homeland) and Clemence Poesy (Harry Potter).

Who is the creator of Ten Percent? Inspired by the French series Call My Agent!, the British version has been written by John Morton. Morton is the writer and director of hit British comedy series People Like Us, Twenty Twelve and W1A. The series is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures.