With its unique mix of sharp comedy and ruthless, cut-throat drama, Succession is a one-of-kind TV show. So we were gutted when it was announced that Jesse Armstrong’s critically-acclaimed, award-winning series about the Roy family, the owners of Waystar RoyCo, would be coming to an end following its upcoming Succession Season 4. But rather than sitting and dwelling on its loss, we’ve compiled a list of 8 similar shows to watch next. Combining a mix of TV shows that feature money, power and family feuds, these are the TV shows that we’ll be adding to our watchlist after Succession has come to an end. Discover our top 8 recommendations for TV shows like Succession below.

1. Billions

Arguably the most similar TV show to Succession to feature on this list, both series follow the exploits of ruthless elites and the extremely rich. Billions tells the story of hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis), as he accumulates wealth and power in the world of high finance in New York. He comes up against U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Chuck Roades (Paul Giamatti), and they attempt to outsmart and outmanoeuvre each other. The series - which is soon returning for a seventh series - has an impressive 8.4 rating on IMDB, just shy of Succession's 8.8. Stream Billions Season 1-6 on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 2. The White Lotus

The White Lotus is similar to Succession in that it follows the lives of wealthy, privileged individuals, but The White Lotus is even more satirical than Succession. The first season of The White Lotus was only intended to be a limited series, but its surprise success meant that HBO renewed it for a second - and third - season, and have turned it into an anthology series. It follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, with the first season set in Hawaii and the second season set in Sicily. Testament to its critical and audience popularity, it's featured on multiple "Top TV Shows of 2021-2022" lists and has received a plethora of Emmy and Golden Globe awards. Stream The White Lotus Season 1-2 on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 3. Industry

Depicting a slice of that cut-throat drama that fans have come to love from Succession, Industry also dives into the messy world of a business empire. The drama series (which is another HBO show, like Succession) is set in London and follows five graduates working at a top investment bank. In another parallel to Succession, Industry explores how the boundaries between colleagues, lovers and enemies blur. Described as "a stylish take on a world you think you know", Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace. Stream Industry Season 1-2 on BBC iPlayer. 4. Yellowstone

Essentially Succession on a cattle ranch, there have been whole think pieces dedicated to the fact that Succession and Yellowstone are "actually the same show". Yellowstone is a modern Wild West series that follows the conflicts along the shared borders of the Yellowstone Ranch, a large cattle ranch in Montana. There are many similarities between the two series, including how both are led by a patriarchal figure who presides over the family empire (Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession, and Kevin Costner as John Dutton III in Yellowstone). As noted in the think piece, both series also feature daughters desperately seeking approval (Shiv Roy/Beth Dutton), alongside sons emasculated by their families (Kendall Roy/Jamie Dutton). Stream Yellowstone on Paramount+, which is available as an add-on via Prime Video. 5. The Sopranos

Look a little closer and Succession does indeed share some similarities with one of the greatest TV shows of all time - The Sopranos. Succession cast member Matthew Macfadyen (who plays Shiv's husband Tom Wambsgans in the show) pointed out the fact in an interview with Parade, calling both shows “big, Greek family tales". He continued: “They’re all gangsters [in The Sopranos], but as a family, you’re interested in the dynamics, in the relationships, the ups and downs, the love and the lack of love, the vulnerabilities and all the rest of it." In a Reddit thread, one Succession fan pointed out further similarities between the two series - including the toxic father/son relationship storyline that features heavily in both. Stream The Sopranos Season 1-6 on Sky Atlantic with NOW. 6. MotherFatherSon

BBC drama MotherFatherSon strikes a different tone to Succession, but the two drama series share similar themes and character comparisons. MotherFatherSon is led by Richard Gere who plays media mogul Max Finch, a powerful man who - like Succession’s Logan Roy - can influence politics. Both characters also have succession plans in place to continue the family name - in MotherFatherSon, this is Max’s son Caden (Billy Howle). In a review for The Guardian, TV critic Rebecca Nicholson called the limited series "unabashedly grand and irresistible". MotherFatherSon is available to buy on Prime Video. 7. Black Mirror

Before he created Succession, Jesse Armstrong was known primarily as a sitcom writer (Peep Show, Fresh Meat). If you want something a little more similar to Succession from Armstrong’s past body of work, we'd recommend the episode of dystopian anthology series Black Mirror that he wrote. The episode, titled The Entire History of You, was originally released on Channel 4 in 2011. It's set in a future where people are allowed to re-watch their memories, as everyone has access to an implant that records everything they do, see and hear. Since it's release, it's been labelled one of the best Black Mirror episodes of all time. Stream Black Mirror Season 1-5 on Netflix. 8. The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty (documentary)

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has insisted that Succession isn't based on the Murdoch family, but it's impossible not to spot the similarities between the fictional Roy family and the real-life Murdoch family. This three-part BBC documentary offers a fascinating insight into a "real-life Succession", telling the incredible story of media titan Rupert Murdoch’s influence on world events. The series also charts the Murdoch family story and the battle for succession that is tied to the success of Murdoch's global business. Sound familiar, anyone? Stream The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty Episodes 1-3 on BBC iPlayer. Main image copyright: © 2023 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved.