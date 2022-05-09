There’s critically-acclaimed TV shows, and then there’s Succession. Jesse Armstrong’s comedy-drama returned to HBO and Sky Atlantic in October 2021 for its highly-anticipated third season - following long delays due to Covid - and fans and critics lapped up every episode. The season 3 premiere drew record viewers to HBO, a string of Golden Globe awards followed, and it received a whole host of 4 and 5-star reviews. "The best show on TV is back... and it was worth the wait." wrote The Times. But following the jaw-dropping season 3 finale, what’s in store for the show's fourth season? From the season 4 plot and release date, to who’s in the cast, the first teaser trailer, and more, we reveal everything we know so far about Succession season 4. What's the release date for Succession season 4?

Succession season 4 will air weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from Monday 27 March. It will consist of 10 episodes. The show was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021.

In a statement announcing season 4, HBO’s Executive Vice President Francesca Orsi said: “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. “This season [the third] is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.” Industry website Deadline confirmed that filming kicked off in New York City in June 2022.

Who's in the cast of Succession season 4?

The Succession season 4 cast was confirmed by HBO in August 2022. Considering all the main characters ended season 3 alive and well (well, alive, but perhaps not well), we can expect to see all the main players back for season 4.

The cast list for Succession season 4 is as follows: Brian Cox (Logan Roy)

Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy)

Sarah Snook (Siobhan ‘Shiv’ Roy)

Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy)

Alan Ruck (Connor Roy)

Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans)

(Tom Wambsgans) Nicholas Braun (cousin Greg Hirsch)

J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman)

Peter Friedman (Frank Vernon)

David Rasche (Karl Muller)

Fisher Stevens (Hugo Baker)

Hiam Abbass (Marcia Roy)

Justine Lupe (Willa Ferreyra)

Scott Nicholson (Colin)

Zoë Winters (Kerry )

Jeannie Berlin (Cyd Peach)

Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney)

Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson)

Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini)

Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan)

Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce)

Hope Davis (Sandi Furness)

Cherry Jones (Nan)

Justin Kirk (Jeryd Mencken)

Stephen Root (Ron Petkus) What’s the plot of Succession season 4?

The Succession season 4 plot was announced in June 2022, and teased a 'power struggle' in the new series. It reads as follows: Season 4 plot synopsis: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.” The show’s creator Jesse Armstrong confirmed at the TV BAFTAs in May 2022 that the script for the series was nearly finished. “We are just almost wrapping up the season,” he told a group of journalists at the awards, where Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tom Wambsgans, below. “We write and we do it here in London, so the American writers come over. I always have some ideas to go into it with but they are really good people to talk about the nuances of a character and the world watching the show.”

Is there a trailer for Succession season 4?

A teaser trailer for season 4 was released in January 2023. You can watch it at the top of this page. While we wait for the full-length trailer, you cast also your mind back to last season with a video explaining the Succession season 3 finale episode, below:

Succession season 3 ending explained: What happened? *WARNING: Spoilers ahead* The epic conclusion of Succession season 3 came with a massive plot twist as Tom turned on Shiv and the rest of the Roy siblings to side with Logan instead. The kids were left reeling, with Shiv in particular completely blindsided by her husband’s betrayal. Expect the couple's marriage to get even rockier in season 4. Fans called the ending 'shocking' and 'amazing', and it certainly raised questions about what's in store next season, as Logan and Tom team up together against the others.

So what about Kendall? His siblings completely turned against him in season 3, as he attempted to wage a legal and PR campaign against Logan's leadership. But it didn't exactly go to plan and his mental health deteriorated throughout the series. By the end, he nearly drowned in his swimming pool, and Roman and Shiv witnessed his full-scale emotional breakdown. In lighter news, Connor and Willa (Justine Lupe) got engaged in Tuscany, so could the couple's wedding take place in season 4 - the finale, perhaps?

It wouldn't be the first time Succession has ended the season with a wedding, as the Succession season 2 finale took place against the background of Tom and Shiv's nuptials. Who created Succession? Succession is created by British writer Jesse Armstrong. Prior to Succession, he co-created the Channel 4 comedy shows Peep Show and Fresh Meat. He’s also the showrunner for Succession, meaning he’s in charge of the show and has full control over any creative and management decisions relating to it. Other writers on Succession include I Hate Suzie's Lucy Prebble and Veep’s Tony Roche. Will Ferrell (Step Brothers, Anchorman) and Adam McKay (The Big Short, Don’t Look Up) are executive producers, alongside Armstrong, Prebble, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Tracy.

Will there be a Succession season 5? HBO hasn’t confirmed whether Succession will continue beyond season 4. In an interview with Variety before the third season started, Jesse Armstrong talked about how long the show might last. “I don’t want to say. All I know is there’s a promise in the Succession title, and it can’t go on forever.” He does, however, have ideas about how the show will end. “It’s important for me, I think, as a showrunner to have a pitch for my fellow collaborators, especially the writers,” he said. “But it’s not immutable. That’s up for discussion. But I do have a pitch for how I think it goes.”

Stream Succession Season 4 weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW from 27 March. Stream Succession Seasons 1-3 now.