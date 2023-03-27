We’ve waited three seasons to discover the future of Waystar Royco, and whether it will be handed down to one of the greedy Roy siblings or whether Logan (Brian Cox) will ignore the line of succession completely and sell it off to the highest bidder. The latter option is looking increasingly likely, as it’s revealed in the opening episode of the fourth and final season of Succession that we’re just 48 hours away from the media company being sold off. Gulp. As the HBO drama returns for Succession Season 4, we discuss the five major talking points from the first episode - including the two rival Roy teams, the future of Shiv and Tom, and how we’re oh so grateful for cousin Greg for bringing the funny. Check out our recap of Succession Season 4 Episode 1, The Munsters, below.

1. Team Logan vs 'The New Gen Roys'

We're greeted to Succession season 4 by a scene that mirrors one in the Succession season 1 opener: Logan’s birthday meal. Except it all looks a bit different this year as the Roy patriarch isn't on speaking terms with three out of four of his children and so Connor (Alan Ruck) is the only sibling in attendance. That’s due to the minor falling out Logan had with his three other children at the end of season three, when they tried - and failed - to overthrow their father and seize control of his conglomerate. Yes, we're talking about Logan’s three rebellious offspring Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). They've since formed an alliance, with the trio drafting resignation letters from Waystar ahead of Logan selling the company to GoJo, headed up by tech boss Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) in two days’ time. No company? No problem. The siblings put on a united front, combining forces to create a new, joint business venture - a “revolutionary new media brand that's going to redefine news for the 21st century”, called The Hundred (there can't be any cricket fans on the Succession writing team). Except, the siblings - who Logan affectionately calls “the rats” - get cold feet, and decide to turn their attention to Nan Pierce’s (Cherry Jones) rival Pierce Global Media (PGM), after they discover that Logan is looking to acquire it. Ding, ding! It’s Team “Old Gen Roys” vs Team “New Gen Roys”, and both teams want a piece of the pie. Or, more aptly, they both want the whole damn pie. In one corner, there’s the combined expertise - and funds - of the three siblings. You’ve got Shiv aka the “yummy dummy Demi”, Kendall the self-proclaimed “fearless fighter of the good fight” and Roman, the “dirty little f***er pushing the filth buttons”. Between them, they can take on Logan and his minions, right? In the other corner, Logan’s got Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) on his side following Tom's ultimate betrayal to Shiv at the end of season three. Logan's also got his advisors including Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron), Karl (David Rasche) Frank (Peter Friedman), and his personal assistant-turned-lover Kerry (Zoë Winters). In the end, it’s the ruthless rats who pip Team Logan to the post, with a seemingly endless pot of cash to buy the cable network. Anything to get one up on their dad. We can’t see how Logan and the kids are going to resolve their differences after this one. 2. The end of Tom and Shiv?

Fans hoping that Tom and Shiv have put their differences to one side to fight for their marriage will be bitterly disappointed by the sad and sorry state of their relationship at the start of season 4. We discover that the complex couple are semi-estranged - they've been on a trial separation that’s very much heading down the divorce lane. It gets worse when Tom calls Shiv to say there might be a story coming out in the press about him having dinner with Kendall’s ex, Naomi Pierce (Annabelle Dexter-Jones). Whether it’s for business or pleasure remains to be seen, but Shiv’s reaction to her husband putting the phone down on her afterwards and telling her to “take care” tells us all we need to know. She’s absolutely fuming, with a face like thunder, and immediately necks a beer. She might be pushing away her feelings for Tom, but they’re definitely still there. Then, business and personal combine in the most epicly disastrous way as Logan demands Tom call his estranged wife and find out what they're offering for PGM. Tom starts to fret, and considers whether Logan would still want him on his team if he and Shiv were to split, or, as he describes, "if a marriage were to falter, to the point of failure". Clearly Logan is not loyal to Tom, and would drop him like a ton of bricks if he were no longer a part of his family. The episode ends with somewhat of a touching scene between Shiv and Tom, which after the cut-throat, ruthless drama of the rollercoaster episode, will no doubt have some fans reaching for the tissues. Surely it's the end of the road for these two? 3. Thank God for Greg

You can always count on scenes with cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) to break up the tense drama with some laugh-out-loud comedy. Ever the fool of the family, Greg is still desperate to be accepted by Logan and the Roys, calling himself an “honorory Roy kid” when it’s questioned why he’s brought along a plus one to Logan's party. Very much on Team Logan, Greg arrives at said party with a new girlfriend - social media obsessed, canapé scoffing Bridget (Francesca Root-Dodson). The whiff of desperation and ghastly Burberry handbag aside, Bridget might have been allowed to stay at the party had she not asked Logan for a selfie. Big no-no. Greg is immediately informed that Bridget must be kicked out of the party, but rather than breaking the news to her himself, he lets Logan’s security guy do it. Charming. Luckily for Greg, he’s got his new, sort-of-single best mate Tom to hang out with at the party, with the pair calling themselves 'The Disgusting Brothers'. Living up to his namesake, Greg shares with Tom that he and Bridget “had a bit of a rummage” in each other’s pants in one of Logan’s bedrooms. Tom seizes the perfect opportunity to ridicule Greg, telling him that he’s unwittingly filmed a sex tape in Logan’s house, as Logan has cameras in every room that he watches back at the end of the evening. Hilarity - and a very awkward scene with Logan - ensues. Thank God for Tom and Greg bringing the humour, that’s all we’ll say. 4. Potty-mouth Logan returns

It’s difficult to know where Brian Cox ends and Logan Roy begins, because Deadline reported that Brian Cox was yelling at photographers at the Succession Season 4 premiere recently. Whether Brian Cox is simply playing up to his reputation remains to be seen, but what we do know is that when Logan’s first line of the entire series is “Jesus f***ing Christ”, you know a lot of foul-mouthed expletives are to follow. Logan had some great one-liners in the opening episode, even managing to drop the C-bomb just 20 minutes in, with the line:” I’m not going to sit like a c*** waiting for that old crone.” But nothing beats his description of ATN's nightly anchor, who he complains “looks like a ballsack in a toupee”. Lovely. 5. Connor and Willa are in a world of their own

You’d be forgiven for largely forgetting about Connor and his fiancée Willa (Justine Lupe), as they largely stay out of the Roy vs Roy drama in episode 1. They do have their own drama, though, as Connor realises he may need to splash out $100m to maintain his 1% share of the presidential-election vote. He asks his beloved, “It is kind of a lot [of money], right, Will?” “If you spent it, you'd still be rich", she responds. Cue bafflement from everyone watching. How many hundreds of millions does he have tucked up his sleeve? Connor has one idea to improve the situation, which he just needs to run by Willa. Can they make the pair’s upcoming nuptials a little more newsworthy to get him publicity in the papers that way? After all, everyone loves a wedding. With his political ambitions bleeding into wedding budget, Willa’s dream of saying 'I Do' on a luxury yacht looks to be dead in the water. Connor insists on just a "little bit of hoopla for the final push". Who wouldn't their wedding to be described as a hoopla? Watch this space. We predict this big-budget wedding will be featured in the Succession Season 4 finale. Whether Willa will make it down the aisle is still to be determined... Stream Succession Season 4 weekly on Sky Atlantic with NOW on Mondays. Images: © 2023 Home Box Office, Inc. All Rights Reserved.