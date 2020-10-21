Love Island 2023: Meet the new winter series castJan 31 | 8 min read
How to watch Spitting Image US Election specials on BT TV BritBox: When do they air? What can we expect from Trump and Biden?
BT TV customers can watch Trump, Biden, Harris and Pence all getting the Spitting Image treatment in BritBox's double-US Election special.
The return of Spitting Image has proved to be a smash hit for BritBox, with fans and critics saluting the show’s vicious and uncompromising satire of world politics and showbiz in 2020.
Alongside jokes at the expense of Prince Harry and Meghan, a blundering Boris Johnson and an alien Dominic Cummings, the most memorable new puppet on the show has undoubtedly been Donald Trump.
The US President’s election campaign and battles with coronavirus have proved a rich source of material for the show’s writers.
Ahead of the US election on Tuesday November 3, Spitting Image will release a double-election special focusing on Trump and Joe Biden and their respective running mates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.
When are the Spitting Image US Election specials released on BritBox?
Spitting Image will release a double-episode US Election special on BritBox on the morning of Saturday October 31, three days before the US election takes place.
The first special will also be airing on ITV on October 31 at 10pm.
What can we expect from the Spitting Image US Election special?
Reemah Sakaan, chief creative and brand officer for BritBox said: “We've been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months, and it certainly doesn't seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.”
Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals creative chief and ITV’s director of TV added: “This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image’s noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox.”
Spitting Image’s co-creator Roger Law added: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on October 31 at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.”
Who are the voices and team behind Spitting Image?
A host of leading satirical writers and voice artists have teamed up to write and perform for the new Spitting Image.
Writers on the show include: Al Murray, Bert Tyler-Moore & George Jeffrie (The Windsors), Bill Odenkirk (The Simpsons), Brona C. Titley (The Tracey Ullman Show), David X. Cohen (The Simpsons), Gemma Arrowsmith (The Tracey Ullman Show), Jason Hazeley & Nico Tatarowicz (Charlie Brooker’s Screenwipe/Murder in Successville), Karl Minns (Russell Howard’s Good News), Keisha Zollar (Astronomy Club), Laura Major (Famalam), Matt Forde, Patric Verrone (The Simpsons), Phil Wang, Richard Herring, Sophie Duker (Frankie Boyle’s New World Order) and Travis Jay (Dave Chapelle and Friends) with many more joining the growing team.
Voice artists include: Billy West (Futurama), Debra Stephenson (The Impressions Show), Debra Wilson (Family Guy), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Jess Robinson (The Imitation Game), John DiMaggio (Futurama), Lewis MacLeod (Dead Ringers), Lobo Chan (Killing Eve), Luke Kempner (The Imitation Game), Matt Forde (Unspun) and Phil LaMarr (Pulp Fiction), with many more joining as the puppet cast grows.
