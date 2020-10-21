The return of Spitting Image has proved to be a smash hit for BritBox, with fans and critics saluting the show’s vicious and uncompromising satire of world politics and showbiz in 2020. Alongside jokes at the expense of Prince Harry and Meghan, a blundering Boris Johnson and an alien Dominic Cummings, the most memorable new puppet on the show has undoubtedly been Donald Trump. The US President’s election campaign and battles with coronavirus have proved a rich source of material for the show’s writers. Ahead of the US election on Tuesday November 3, Spitting Image will release a double-election special focusing on Trump and Joe Biden and their respective running mates Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

'Tis the season to watch telly... Watch all your festive favourites with our BritBox add on when you take a TV Entertainment pack. See TV deals

When are the Spitting Image US Election specials released on BritBox?

BritBox

Spitting Image will release a double-episode US Election special on BritBox on the morning of Saturday October 31, three days before the US election takes place. The first special will also be airing on ITV on October 31 at 10pm. What can we expect from the Spitting Image US Election special?

Reemah Sakaan, chief creative and brand officer for BritBox said: “We've been excited about the timing of the US election for this series of Spitting Image for months, and it certainly doesn't seem to be letting us down in terms of material for satire, so we commissioned a bonus episode that we are excited to share with both ITV and BritBox audiences.” Kevin Lygo, BritBox Originals creative chief and ITV’s director of TV added: “This is a great chance to celebrate Spitting Image’s noisy return after 18 years and give ITV viewers a taste of the full series, available on BritBox.” Spitting Image’s co-creator Roger Law added: “Spitting Image returns to ITV for a one-off special on October 31 at 10pm. Halloween. How very appropriate.” Who are the voices and team behind Spitting Image?

BritBox