Sex Education, Netflix’s hugely successful coming of age comedy drama, revolves around the sex lives of the students of Moordale High, as well as those of their parents. With its mix of hilarious teenage dating disasters and heartfelt relationships, the first three seasons were a must-watch. With filming of Sex Education season 4 due to start in July, find out everything we know so far about the show's return, including new cast members, likely storylines and whether this might be the last we'll see of Otis and his friends.

When is Sex Education season 4 coming to Netflix? Filming is only starting this July so it’s unlikely series 4 will come out this year. Both seasons 1 and 2 were released in January 2019 and 2020, and while the Covid-delayed season 3 didn't appear until September 2021. Netflix has confirmed season 4 will continue filming into 2023, so we won't see the new episodes until late next year. Asa Butterfield shared a picture from the set in August as he returned to filming.

Dan Levy joins Sex Education cast for season 4

The stars of Sex Education will be joined by Emmy award winning actor and Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy in season 4. Levy is playing Thomas Molloy, a famous author and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college. Other new additions to the cast include Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, alongside Marie Reuther (Kamikaze) and newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

Season 4 is set in Cavendish Sixth Form College

Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won't be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…

Is there a trailer for season 4? Not yet. But if you're really missing seeing your favourite Moordale residents, watch this hilarious video which goes behind the scenes of season 3.

What is the plot for Sex Education season 4? Not much is known about the storylines for season 4, but there are many loose ends to tie up from the end of Season 3. Will Otis and Maeve’s fledgling relationship survive? Who’s the daddy of Jean’s baby? Will Adam enter more dog shows? But perhaps the most important question is, what does the future hold for Moordale High? Without the school it's hard to see how or where the characters would interact, but how can Moordale possibly survive after successive sex scandals have closed the school down?

Who are the Sex Education cast?

The following main cast members will return for season 4 of Sex Education:

Asa Butterfield - Otis Milburn

Asa Butterfield is Otis Milburn. Once described as a Victorian ghost, Otis is level headed and gives great sex advice, although unfortunately he’s not been so good at taking it. The end of series 3 finally saw Otis and Maeve declare their love for each other but will their relationship flourish or burn out?

Emma Mackey - Maeve Wiley

Emma Mackey is Maeve Wiley, the rebel outsider but the coolest girl in the school. Despite her poor background and family troubles, Maeve is not only self-assured but knows her own mind. Extremely well read and clever, the last episode of season 3 saw Maeve leaving for a scholarship in the US. She will surely be back for season 4 but, like Maeve, Emma Mackey has been busy on her travels, having recently appeared in Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile and due to star in the upcoming Barbie movie.

Ncuti Gatwa - Eric Effiong

Ncuti Gatwa is Eric Effiong, Otis’s best friend and Adam and Rahim’s’ ex-boyfriend. Eric’s laugh is as loud as his clothes and is always there for Otis either as a shoulder to cry on or make fun of. At the end of season 3 we see Eric single having split up from Adam but being true to himself about how he wants to live. How long Eric will stay if the series continues is up for debate as Ncuti Gatwa has landed himself the auspicious role as the Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who.

Gillian Anderson - Dr Jean Milburn

Kedar Williams-Stirling - Jackson Marchetti

Kedar Williams-Stirling is Jackson Marchetti. Once Moordale’s top athlete and the most popular boy in the school, Jackson questioned his desire to compete and has been on a personal journey trying to discover who he is outside of sport while having surprisingly touching relationships with nerdy Viv and non-binary Cal.

Connor Swindells - Adam Groff

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff has been on a huge emotional journey over the series. From starting season 1 as a homophobic bully and boyfriend of Amy, we saw Adam end the third season heartbroken over his break-up with Eric, channeling his grief by writing poetry and taking part in a dog show.

Aimee Lou Wood - Aimee Gibbs

Aimee Lou Wood is Aimee Gibbs, Maeve’s ditsy best friend and a reliable source of comedy in the show - Lou Wood won a BAFTA for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme for her role in season 2. In Season 3 her role became more serious as she tried to deal with the trauma of her sexual assault in season 2. The end of the series saw her gaining strength through her friendships and realising she had to split up with nice but dim Steve.

Alistair Petrie - Michael Groff

Alistair Petrie is Michael Groff, Adam’s dad and ex-headteacher of Moordale. He showed his softer side at the end of season 3 having pretty much lost everything. Can he win back his wife and his job and create a fulfilling relationship with his son in season 4? Other cast members returning in season 4 are: Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv Odusanya

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff New cast for season 4 include: Dan Levy as Thomas Molloy

Lisa McGrillis as Joanna Milburn, Jean Milburn's sister

as Joanna Milburn, Jean Milburn's sister Thaddea Graham

Marie Reuther

Felix Mufti

Anthony Lexa

Alexandra James

Reda Elazouar

Bella Maclean

Imani Yahshua Lisa McGrillis interview: Actress talks starring in Sex Education season 4 >

Will there be new characters in season 4? Yes, at least two new characters will be introduced in Sex Education season 4, in the shape of a trans couple called Abbi and Kent. We've yet to hear who is playing them but in a casting call sent out on Twitter by one of the writers on the show, Krishna Istha, they are described as "the ultimate power couple".

Who will not be returning in season 4?

Simone Ashley, who played one of the 'untouchables', Olivia Hanan, will not be returning to Moordale. Having found fame with another Netflix hit show, she told This Morning she would not be reprising her Sex Education role: "I'm a Bridgerton girl now", she said. Tanya Reynolds, who played Lily Iglehart, Patricia Allison, who played Ola Nyma and Rakhee Thakrar, who played Miss Sands, have also all left the show ahead of season 4.

Will there be a Sex Education season 5? It's rumoured this could be the last season of Sex Education. With its cast now much older than the teenagers they portray - Asa Butterfield is 25 and Ncuti Gatwa is 29 - they can't be students forever. In an interview with Radio Times, Aimee Lou Wood, who plays Aimee Gibbs, hinted that the end is near. "We can't be like 50 saying, 'Freshers week!' So it's a weird one," she admitted. "It's a bittersweet thing because, even if it's not this series, it's probably is closer now to ending than it is to the start. "It's sad but also probably, in many ways, will be positive. I always think leave them wanting more as well."

