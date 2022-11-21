British comedy stars Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan will star together in Sky Max’s first big new series of 2023 – the comedy drama Romantic Getaway.

Ranganathan (Avoidance, King Gary) and Ryan (The Duchess) will play an ordinary couple who find themselves caught up in a high-octane adventure after they steal £500k from their dodgy boss. The couple's plans quickly unravel and they find themselves caught up in the criminal underworld of… Reading. Here's everything you need to know about Romantic Getaway…

What is the Romantic Getaway release date? Watch Romantic Getaway on Sky Max with NOW from Sunday, January 1 2023. The series has six episodes. It’s the perfect New Year’s Day binge watch. Who is in the Romantic Getaway cast?

Romesh Ranganathan – Plays Deacon

Katherine Ryan – Plays Alison

Johnny Vegas – Plays Alfie Romesh Ranganathan and Katherine Ryan star together as the couple at the centre of the series, Deacon and Alison. They are joined by Johnny Vegas (Ideal, Benidorm), who plays their dodgy and unpredictable boss Alfie. Romesh co-wrote the series with Benjamin Green (Avoidance), Sarah Morgan and Elaine Gracie. Shaun Wilson (Young Offenders) directs the series. What is the plot of Romantic Getaway?

Alison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan) are a normal couple who are desperate to have a child, but after countless IVF attempts, they are faced with the possibility it might not happen. They are unable to afford more rounds, and with mounting debts the pressure on the relationship begins to show. What is their solution? Steal. Romantic Getaway is a comedy series beginning directly after Deacon and Alison have defrauded their dodgy boss, Alfie (Johnny Vegas) of £500k. The couple are sat in their car, buzzing with adrenaline. But after the buzz wears off, they must not only contend with the gruelling process of IVF, but also have to figure out how to use the money without getting found out, a challenge that draws them deep into the criminal underworld of Reading. Watch Romantic Getaway on Sky Max with NOW on January 1, 2023.