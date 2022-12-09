The Rig cast talk mini-Line of Duty reunion on set - exclusiveDec 16 | 3 min read
Kevin Can F*** Himself: The acclaimed US comedy is coming to AMC on BT TV in January 2023
Watch the critically acclaimed dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself, starring Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy, on AMC exclusively on BT TV.
The critically acclaimed dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself is coming to AMC on BT TV in January 2023.
Kevin Can F**k Himself stars Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts – the classic TV sitcom wife who suddenly wants to tell her own story.
Breaking conventions and deconstructing TV comedy, the AMC series mixes classic multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to tell an original story about women’s public and private selves.
Here is everything you need to know about Kevin Can F**k Himself…
What is Kevin Can F**k Himself about?
Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy), is a woman we all grew up believing we knew: the prototypical Sitcom Wife. But what happens when we follow Allison out of her husband’s domain?
When she finally wakes up to - and revolts against - the injustices in her life?
Kevin Can F**K Himself breaks television convention and blends multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to make us ask: "Who and what have we been laughing at all of these years?"
How to watch Kevin Can F***k Himself in the UK
Watch Kevin Can F**k Himself on Monday, 9 January at 9pm on AMC
AMC is available on BT TV, channel number 332/381 HD.
AMC content is also available to watch as catch up on the BT Player.
Kevin Can F**k Himself cast
- Annie Murphy – Plays Allison McRoberts
- Mary Hollis Inboden – Plays Patty O’Connor
- Eric Petersen – Plays Kirstie
- Alex Bonifer – Plays Neil O’Connor
- Brian Howe – Plays Pete McRoberts
- Raymond Lee – Plays Sam Park
Alongside Annie Murphy, the series also stars Mary Hollis Inboden (The Real O’Neals) as Patty O’Connor, Allison’s tough, glass-half-empty neighbour who hides an intelligence and dissatisfaction that bonds her to Allison.
Eric Petersen (Kirstie) is the protagonist's husband Kevin McRoberts, Allison’s husky and ‘lovable’ man-child; Alex Bonifer (Superstore’) plays Neil O’Connor, the football-loving, beer-swilling, dim-bulb best friend of Kevin; Brian Howe (Chicago Fire) is Pete McRoberts, Kevin’s father with a regressive sense of humour; and Raymond Lee (Here and Now) plays Sam Park, a clean cut, former Worcesterite who has history with Allison.
Watch Kevin Can F**k Himself on Monday, 9 January at 9pm on AMC
