The critically acclaimed dark comedy series Kevin Can F**k Himself is coming to AMC on BT TV in January 2023.

Kevin Can F**k Himself stars Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy as Allison McRoberts – the classic TV sitcom wife who suddenly wants to tell her own story.

Breaking conventions and deconstructing TV comedy, the AMC series mixes classic multi-camera comedy with single-camera realism to tell an original story about women’s public and private selves.

Here is everything you need to know about Kevin Can F**k Himself…

What is Kevin Can F**k Himself about?