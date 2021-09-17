Inside No.9 is back for a seventh series of perfectly crafted black comedy drama with a twist in every tale. Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton's world of the extraordinary and macabre has been a huge success, and has won numerous awards since it first appeared on our screens in 2014. Inside No.9: Nine things you didn't know about the series Find out everything we know so far about the show's latest season – including a stellar line-up of guest stars.

BBC

When is season 7 released? Season 7 of Inside No.9 began on BBC Two at 10pm on Wednesday 20 April, with new episodes airing every Wednesday. Catch up on BBC iPlayer. How many episodes are there? There will be six 30-minute episodes of Inside No.9 season 7. Episode 1: Merrily, Merrily

BBC/Adam Lawrence

Episode 1, titled Merrily, Merrily, finds Lawrence (Shearsmith) arranging a reunion with his old university friends at a remote lake. A lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, and as they strike out across the lake, the conversation takes them into choppier waters. The opening episode of the series guest stars Diane Morgan, and Pemberton and Shearsmith's League of Gentlemen collaborator, Mark Gatiss. Watch Merrily, Merrily on BBC iPlayer. Episode 2: Mr King

BBC/Jack Barnes

In Episode 2, Mr King, Shearsmith plays Alan Curtis, a new teacher at a small village primary school in rural Wales. Passionate about teaching, Alan throws himself into the new job but finds himself overshadowed by his charismatic and much-loved predecessor, Mr King. Pemberton plays Mr Edwards and Annette Badland appears as Winnie. Watch Mr King on BBC iPlayer. Episode 3: Nine Lives Kat

BBC/Adam Lawrence

Hard-as-nails Detective Inspector Katrina, a divorcee and single mum, is determined to crack the case of the missing boy. But there's also her drinking, her love life and her inner demons. She doesn't want help, but it turns up anyway. Sophia Okonedo plays Katrina and Siobhan Redmond and Robin Weaver also guest star alongside Shearsmith and Pemberton. Watch Nine Lives Kat on BBC iPlayer. Episode 4: Kid/Nap

BBC

Shane and Clifford have a plan to abduct the wife of a wealthy hedge fund manager. If he won't pay them the money, they'll snip her ears off to prove they mean business. Everything in the plan depends on everyone playing their part right to the end. Daniel Mays and Jason Isaacs guest star as the two desperate villains, with Daisy Haggard joining them as their intended victim. Kid/Nap airs at 10pm on Wednesday 18 May on BBC Two. Episode 5: A Random Act of Kindness

BBC

Helen and her teenage son Zach don’t really get on, until a random act of kindness brings the mysterious Bob to their front door. He seems to understand their problems, and offers to help. But what effect will spending time with this kindly stranger have on their lives? Guest stars Jessica Hynes as Helen and Noah Valentine as Zack. A Random Act of Kindness airs at 10pm on Wednesday 25 May on BBC Two. Episode 6: Wise Owl

BBC

Everyone remembers the Wise Owl, of course. The bossy cartoon bird keeping children safe back in the 1970s.

Those old information films had a lasting effect on all of us - especially Ronnie, who has spent his entire life trying to do the right thing. But what is right? And what is wrong? Guest stars Ron Cook and Georgie Glenn. Wise Owl airs at 10pm on Wednesday 1 June on BBC Two.

Is there a trailer?

There is - and here it is in all its spine-tinglingly creepy glory...

Who are the Inside No.9 season 7 guest stars?

Inside No.9 never disappoints when it comes to casting, with everyone from Sheridan Smith to Nicola Walker and Jason Watkins to Derek Jacobi snapping up the opportunity to appear alongside Pemberton and Shearsmith in a half-hour episode. The following cast members have been confirmed for season 7 – and, as usual, fans are in for a treat. Creators Shearsmith and Pemberton said: "We hope you'll join us and another incredible cast of actors for more surprises that will make your jaws drop and spines tingle. Heads might even roll, and if not heads, definitely eyes.”

Diane Morgan

David M. Benett/Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 1 - Merrily, Merrily Where have you seen her before? Mandy, Motherland, After Life, Cunk on Britain Diane Morgan's best TV shows

Mark Gatiss

David M. Benett/Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 1 - Merrily, Merrily Where have you seen him before? Sherlock, Dracula, The League of Gentlemen

Annette Badland

Mike Marsland/Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 2 - Mr King Where have you seen her before? EastEnders, Ted Lasso, Midsomer Murders

Sophie Okonedo

Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 3 - Nine Lives Kat Where have you seen her before? Modern Love, Britannia, Flack



Siobhan Redmond



David M. Benett/Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 3 - Nine Lives Kat Where have you seen her before? The Replacement, Unforgotten, Taggart

Daniel Mays

Dave J Hogan/Getty

Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 4 - Kid/Nap Where have you seen him before? Harry Potter, Sex Education, The OA

Catch all the shows you love on BT TV Watch the latest shows and sport from Sky with a NOW Membership, Netflix, and Discovery+ all in one place. See TV deals About BT TV

Daisy Haggard

Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 4 - Kid/Nap Where have you seen her before? Back To Life, Episodes, Breeders

Jessica Hynes

David M. Benett/Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 5 - A Random Act of Kindness Where have you seen her before? W1A, Spaced, Years and Years

Ron Cook



Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 6 - Wise Owl Where have you seen him before? Hot Fuzz, The Salisbury Poisonings, Des

Georgie Glen

Roberto Ricciuti/Getty

Appears in which episode? Episode 6 - Wise Owl Where have you seen her before? Call the Midwife, Waterloo Road, Little Britain