It's the ultimate guilty pleasure TV series to binge-watch - and Netflix rom-com Emily in Paris is set to return for a fourth series. Emily in Paris season 4 will see the American marketing executive (Lily Collins) continue her assignment in the City of Light, but this series will see her "navigate complicate relationships" following *that* bombshell at the end of season 3 (more on that below). Here, we reveal everything we know so far about the new season of Emily in Paris, including the rumoured release date, cast, plot, trailer, and more. *spoilers for Emily in Paris season 3 below*

When is the Emily in Paris season 4 release date on Netflix? Netflix hasn’t confirmed the Emily in Paris season 4 release date, however it’s likely that it will land on Netflix in December 2023. We’ll update this article when we get confirmation on that from Netflix. It will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Netflix confirmed in January 2022 that Emily in Paris will return for season 4.

Who’s in the Emily in Paris season 4 cast? Netflix hasn’t confirmed the Emily in Paris season 4 cast, however it’s safe to assume the following cast members will return: Lily Collins (Rules Don’t Apply, To the Bone, Tolkien) as Emily Cooper

Ashley Park (Mean Girls on Broadway, Tales of the City) as Mindy, Emily's best friend in Paris

Lucas Bravo (Smart Ass) as Emily’s love interest, chef Gabriel

Camille Razat (The 15:17 to Paris) as Gabriel’s on-off-girlfriend, Camille

Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (Call My Agent!, The Crown) as Sylvie, Emily's boss

Samuel Arnold (Antony & Cleopatra) as Emily's co-worker, Julien

Bruno Gouery (Doc Martin) as Emily's quirky other co-worker, Luc

Kevin Dias (Amélie) as Benoît, a musician in Mindy’s band

Arnaud Binard (Modern Family) as Laurent, Sylvie’s husband

Melia Kreiling (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Sofia, Camille’s secret lover

Paul Forman (Riches) as Nicolas ‘Nico’ de Leon, Mindy’s love interest

William Abadie (Resident Evil: Extinction) as Emily's client, Antoine

One cast member who's return is yet to be confirmed is Alfie, Emily’s on-off love interest, who’s played by British actor Lucien Laviscount (Snatch, Waterloo Road). The show's creator Darren Star told Deadline that Alfie may appear in Emily in Paris season 4, but not as Emily’s love interest. He said: “I don’t think romantically he is in the picture [anymore]. I don’t think that makes Alfie out of the show," he said. “He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way.”

How did Emily in Paris season 3 end? Talk about a bombshell ending! Emily in Paris season 3 ended with the explosive revelation that Camille and Gabriel, who recently got engaged and decided to get married on the spot, are having a baby. The Emily in Paris season 3 finale also featured Alfie storming out following Camille's revelation that Gabriel and Emily have been in love the whole time, and that her and Emily secretly made a pact that they would never date him (which she broke).

What is the Emily in Paris season 4 plot? Netflix hasn’t revealed the plot for Emily in Paris season 4, but creator Darren Star has revealed that the new season will see the characters 'navigating complicated relationships'. “Season 4 is going to be more about navigating complicated relationships; personal relationships and work relationships, and how they come into conflict with each other,” explained Star in an interview with TV Guide. “Emily is still going to be working with Alfie, Gabriel, and Camille. Those work relationships are really fraught with emotional conflicts.” No doubt, season 4 will cover Camille’s shock pregnancy and the fallout of that. Plus, Mindy’s been accepted into the Eurovision Song Contest, which we can’t wait to see!

Where is Emily in Paris season 4 filmed? Emily in Paris seasons 3 and 4 were filmed back-to-back in Paris, France, between June-October 2022.

Is there a Emily in Paris season 4 trailer? No, there isn’t, but we’ll update this article when there is! You can watch the trailer for season 3 below: