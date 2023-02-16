Lily Allen heads to Margate in Sky Atlantic comedy DreamlandFeb 16 | 1 min read
Dreamland: Release date, cast and everything you need to know about Lily Allen’s Margate seaside comedy
Lily Allen and Freema Agyeman lead the cast of must-see comedy Dreamland – coming soon to Sky Atlantic with NOW.
Slap on the factor 50, pack up your suitcase and tell us your favourite ice cream flavour, because in 2023 we’re all heading to Margate.
Unfortunately, we can’t deliver an actual week away to the British seaside town, but new Sky Atlantic comedy Dreamland promises to be the next best thing.
A Sky Original series, starring Freema Ageyman (Doctor Who) and Lily Allen, Dreamland is a multi-generational family comedy about four sisters who are reunited at their home on the Kent coast.
Produced by Merman, the creative team behind classic modern comedies Motherland and This Way Up, everything points towards Dreamland being must-see TV.
What is Dreamland about?
Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, Dreamland is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.
Eldest sister Trish (Agyeman) is pregnant for the third time with her partner Spence (Kiell Smith- Bynoe). And this time, she’s decided: it’s going to be a girl.
Her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) rally around her with their mum (Frances Barber) and their Margate- legend nan (Sheila Reid), ‘manifesting’ a little girl at Trish’s ‘mani-festival’.
But when their other sister, Mel (Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. A knock on their door and their ‘Dreamland’ is no more…
Dreamland is based on Sharon Horgan’s 2017 award-winning short film, which starred Morgana Robinson and Sheridan Smith.
Dreamland trailer – First look
Sky has released a first-look trailer for Dreamland, which gives you a flavour of what to expect from the seaside comedy.
Dreamland is a dark and humourous story of secrets, lies, loves and aspirations.
What is the Dreamland release date?
Dreamland will air on Sky Atlantic with NOW later this year.
Dreamland cast
- Freeman Agyeman – Plays Trish
- Lily Allen – Plays Mel
- Kiell Smith-Byno – Plays Spence
- Gabby Best – Plays Clare
- Aimee-Ffion Edwards – Plays Leila
- Frances Barber – Plays Mum
- Sheila Reid – Plays Nan
- Samantha Bond - Plays Orla.
How to watch Dreamland
Watch Dreamland later this year on Sky Atlantic with NOW.
