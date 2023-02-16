Slap on the factor 50, pack up your suitcase and tell us your favourite ice cream flavour, because in 2023 we’re all heading to Margate.

Unfortunately, we can’t deliver an actual week away to the British seaside town, but new Sky Atlantic comedy Dreamland promises to be the next best thing.

A Sky Original series, starring Freema Ageyman (Doctor Who) and Lily Allen, Dreamland is a multi-generational family comedy about four sisters who are reunited at their home on the Kent coast.

Produced by Merman, the creative team behind classic modern comedies Motherland and This Way Up, everything points towards Dreamland being must-see TV.

Here is everything you need to know about Dreamland…

What is Dreamland about?