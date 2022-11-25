If you’ve already checked out our list of best new dramas for Christmas 2022 and you’re looking for something light-hearted and full of Christmas joy, we’ve got you covered. Christmas TV in 2022 is stuffed with great new comedy specials and festive sitcom favourites – including Ghosts, Would I Lie To Your and the latest Gone Fishing adventure from Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse. If you’re looking for a classic comedy – maybe some Only Fools and Horses or Gavin and Stacey – check our guide on the Best Ever Christmas specials and find out where to watch all your old favourites. Best new Christmas comedy specials for 2022 The Detectorists Christmas special

Back for the first time since 207, Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones reunite as metal detecting enthusiasts Andy and Lance in the small town of Danebury. The beautifully written BBC Four cult favourite might finally reveal what happened with the gold that Andy and Lance found – hopefully we’ll get a happy ending filled with Christmas cheer. Watch The Detectorists Christmas special on BBC Four

Ghosts Jim Howick and Mathew Baynton’s sitcom continues to collect new fans – and has now got a US remake – and will be back with another Christmas special in 2022. According to Comedy Guide, the new episode “will festive trip down memory lane that prompts Pat (Howick) to question his very identity, while the Ghosts come up with a surprise Christmas present for Alison (Ritchie) after her family lunch does not go to plan”. Watch the Ghosts Christmas special on BBC One The Cleaner It was confirmed earlier this year that Greg Davies dark comedy series about the life of a crime scene cleaner would be returning for a Christmas special and season 2. The show’s creative team promised a “bloody marvellous” festive episode, which we suspect may contain more blood and bodies than most Christmas comedy specials. Watch The Cleaner Christmas special on BBC One

Would I Lie To You? At Christmas

BBC

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Rob, Lee and David back with a series of celebrity guests telling increasingly tall tales. The guest lineup for 2022 includes Christopher Eccleston, Sophie Willan, Gloria Hunniford and Guz Khan. Watch the Would I Lie To You Christmas special on BBC One Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything

Rosie Molloy is addicted to everything: smoking, alcohol, Terry’s Chocolate Orange, Xanax, Adderall, caffeine… the list goes on. After an embarrassing incident at her brother Joey’s wedding, she wakes up in hospital and decides to change her life by ‘giving up everything’. BAFTA-winning actress Sheridan Smith stars as Rosie and reunites with writer Susan Nickson (Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps) for the six-part series. Watch Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything on Sky Comedy from Wednesday, December 7 with NOW Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas Special

The British comedy legends will return again for more riverside larks, possibly with some Christmas hats and festive food cooked by Bob. Watch Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Christmas Special on BBC Two Two Doors Down Christmas Special The Scottish sitcom has six seasons to enjoy on BBC iPlayer and a new Christmas special is coming soon. The enduring Scottish sitcom is set in the fictional Glasgow suburb Latimer Crescent, and follows long-suffering couple Beth (Arabella Weir) and Eric Baird (Alex Norton) and their exasperating neighbours. Watch the Two Doors Down Christmas Special on BBC Two

Joe Lycett v David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special Lycett managed to grab the headlines before the Qatar World Cup by challenging Beckham over his sponsorship deal to promote the tournament – despite the home nations’ poor human rights record and outdated views on the LGBTQ+ community. Expect things to get even more uncomfortable for Becks and Lycett takes us behind his campaign, which was blanked by the former England football captain. Watch Joe Lycett v David Beckham: A Got Your Back Christmas Special on Thursday, December 15 at 9pm on Channel 4 Taskmaster’s New Year Treat

Returning for a third New Year’s special. Greg Davies and Alex Horne will be joined by Alex James, Sir Mo Farah, Self Esteem, Carol Vorderman and Amelia Demoldenberg for a one-off episode of silly tasks and ludicrous challenges. Watch Taskmaster's New Year Treat on Channel 4 Jon & Lucy’s Christmas Sleepover Jon Richardson and Lucy Beamount will return for their second Christmas Sleepover special in 2022, British Comedy Guide has confirmed. The hour-long special of eating, drinking and laughter will feature Romesh Ranganathan, Tom Allen and Judi Love as guests. Watch Jon & Lucy's Christmas Sleepover on Channel 4 Rob and Romesh vs Christmas On Ice

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan take on their latest challenge – landing a starring role in Disney on Ice. Will the comedy duo make it into the big show? Will they survive without breaking any bones? Can they even skate? Watch Rob and Romesh vs Christmas On Ice on Sky Max with NOW from December 21