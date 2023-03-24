1. Flo & Joan: Alive on Stage (2019)

IMDB score: 8.3 Award-winning musical comedy duo Flo & Joan - aka sisters Rosie and Nicola Dempsey - present a bunch of their sharp, waggish songs in their first comedy special, which is based on their Edinburgh Fringe show.

2. Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper (2020)

IMDB score: 7.3 Proud Bristolian, award-winning comedian and former Strictly star Jayde Adams brings her latest stand-up show to the screen in Serious Black Jumper, which covers topics including feminism, social media, and a common wardrobe choice among famous people. 3. Ed Byrne: Crowd Pleaser (2011)

IMDB score: 7.2 Irish comedian and Mock The Week regular Ed Byrne presents his take on being a nerd, owning a cat, meeting his heroes, becoming a dad, and more. Ed Byrne: Different Class (2009) is also available to stream on Prime Video. 4. Backstage with Katherine Ryan (2022)

IMDB score: 7.1 Join honorary Brit Katherine Ryan (born in Canada, lives in London) and some of the best UK comedians for a stand-up show with a twist; backstage footage, totally unscripted and incredibly funny. For the first time ever, Katherine lifts the lid on what really goes on backstage at a stand-up show - it’s our nation’s favourite comedians as you've never seen them before. Everything you need to know about Backstage with Katherine Ryan > 5. Ed Gamble: Blood Sugar (2019)

IMDB score: 6.9 Stand-up comedian and co-host of the Off Menu podcast, Ed Gamble brings his first special, Blood Sugar, to the screen, recorded as part of his twice-extended nationwide sell-out tour. The world can breathe a sigh of relief as Ed tackles the big topics including spin class, Jesus’s abs and why he thinks guide dogs are con artists.

6. Paul Chowdhry: Live Innit (2019)

IMDB score: 6.8 Award-winning and record-breaking comedian Paul Chowdhry brings his stand-up special Live Innit to the screen. Tackling subjects in a way no other stand-up can, Paul is at his searingly honest best as he takes on internet trolls, terrorists and Michael Jackson. 7. Chris Ramsey: Approval Needed (2019)

IMDB score: 6.7 Critically-acclaimed comedian Chris Ramsey brings his latest stand-up show to TV, as he explores everything in his life, from his near-miss with Hollywood superstardom to his recent near miss with death, what to do when they stop selling your favourite underpants, and how to avoid giving up on life in your 30’s and buying a caravan. 8. Rob Delaney: Jackie (2019)

IMDB score: 6.6 Another honorary Brit on the list (born in the US, lives in London), Rob Delaney - critically-acclaimed comic, star of Catastrophe - unpacks the horror and the joys of his life in the UK capital: swimming in tea, getting scammed, being a father and a husband, the monarchy, the rise of the sexbots, and the disappearance of his friend Jackie. 9. Iain Stirling: Falling Upwards (2022)

IMDB score: 5.9 BAFTA-winning comedian and the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling explores topics including his inability to function in the most basic of public settings, the pressures of being in the public eye and that one time a man stole his shoes. 10. Soho Theatre Live: Seasons 1-3 (2017-2022)