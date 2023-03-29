Sir Alex Ferguson - Premier League Hall of Fame Inductee 2023Mar 28
How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on BT Sport Box Office
From date & time to how to watch & livestream details, read our essential guide on how to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on BT Sport Box Office.
The biggest event of the year in WWE returns this weekend and you can watch every minute of WrestleMania 39 live on BT Sport Box Office.
With all the biggest superstars from Raw and SmackDown set to take to the ring in California, the event is available to buy for £19.95.
BT Sport is the exclusive home of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK in the UK and Ireland.
WWE’s pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania 39, will all be available on BT Sport Box Office.
WrestleMania 39: Date and time
WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday 2nd April and Monday 3rd April, with a 1am broadcast time on BT Sport Box Office 2 HD.
WrestleMania 39: Venue
WrestleMania will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
This is the first time the venue has held WrestleMania, although Super Bowl LVI was played there last year.
The stadium was the intended location for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 but Covid-19 restrictions in the state meant that wasn’t possible.
WrestleMania 39: Live stream & TV channel
WrestleMania 39 will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Ireland, as well as being available to livestream online. See below for full details.
WrestleMania 39: Full card
Night One
- Defending champion Austin Theory vs John Cena for the WWE United States Championship
- Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul
- Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
- Brock Lesnar vs Omos (with MVP)
- Defending champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's Championship
- Defending champion Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
Night Two
- Defending champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship
Night TBC
- Defending champion Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Edge vs Finn Bálor
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla)
- The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
- Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio
- Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt
How to watch WrestleMania 39 on BT TV
BT TV customers can use their remote control to buy WrestleMania 39.
The event will be shown on channel 495.
Can I watch WrestleMania 39 on Sky?
Yes. BT Sport customers on Sky or any Sky customer who bought any of our previous BT Sport Box Office events can use their remote control to buy WrestleMania 39.
Sky customers who are new to BT Sport Box Office can register to buy WrestleMania 2023 at bt.com/sportboxoffice.
The event will be shown on channel 495.
How to livestream WrestleMania 39
Anyone who wants to stream WrestleMania 39 can simply visit bt.com/sportboxoffice to purchase the event and then watch either on the website link provided or via the BT Sport Box Office app.
EE, Three and O2 customers watching online or via the app can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.
The event is also fully compatible with Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.
Can I watch WrestleMania 39 on Virgin TV?
Yes. Virgin TV customers will be able to press ‘On Demand’ and then ‘Live Events’ on their remote control to order WrestleMania 2023.
Can I watch WrestleMania 39 in the Republic of Ireland?
Yes. Customers in the Republic of Ireland will be able to purchase BT Sport Box Office via Sky at sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.
What if I can’t watch WrestleMania 39 live?
Don’t worry. If you missed WrestleMania 2023, repeats will begin on Monday 3 April on BT Sport Box Office.
