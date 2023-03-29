How to watch WWE WrestleMania 39 on BT Sport Box Office

The biggest event of the year in WWE returns this weekend and you can watch every minute of WrestleMania 39 live on BT Sport Box Office. With all the biggest superstars from Raw and SmackDown set to take to the ring in California, the event is available to buy for £19.95. BT Sport is the exclusive home of Raw, SmackDown, NXT and NXT UK in the UK and Ireland. WWE’s pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania 39, will all be available on BT Sport Box Office.

WrestleMania 39: Date and time WrestleMania 39 will take place on Sunday 2nd April and Monday 3rd April, with a 1am broadcast time on BT Sport Box Office 2 HD. WrestleMania 39: Venue WrestleMania will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers. This is the first time the venue has held WrestleMania, although Super Bowl LVI was played there last year. The stadium was the intended location for WrestleMania 37 in 2021 but Covid-19 restrictions in the state meant that wasn’t possible.

WrestleMania 39: Live stream & TV channel WrestleMania 39 will be shown exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Ireland, as well as being available to livestream online. See below for full details. WrestleMania 39: Full card Night One Defending champion Austin Theory vs John Cena for the WWE United States Championship

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul

Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)

Brock Lesnar vs Omos (with MVP)

Defending champion Bianca Belair vs Asuka for the WWE Raw Women's Championship

Defending champion Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Night Two Defending champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman) vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Night TBC Defending champion Gunther vs Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Edge vs Finn Bálor

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs Natalya and Shotzi vs Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville

Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla)

The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

Rey Mysterio vs Dominik Mysterio

Bobby Lashley vs Bray Wyatt