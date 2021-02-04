UFC Fixtures - Get information about upcoming UFC events on BT Sport

Published: 14 November 2022 - 9.44am
UFC

Another year is coming to a close in the world of MMA - but the UFC schedule is looking as packed as ever in the final few months of 2022 with a couple of cracking cards coming your way.

We've already witnessed history in the making this year as Britain crowned another UFC champion when Leon Edwards etched his name in the record books with *that* head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Plus the middleweight championship changed hands in similarly shocking fashion at UFC 281 when Alex Pereira stunned Israel Adesanya with a fifth round knockout to become Brazil's latest UFC ruler.

The year closes out with a belter from Las Vegas when UFC 282 reunites light heavyweight rivals Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira in a rematch of their Fight of the Year cracker back at UFC 275 in June.

Brits Darren Till and Paddy Pimblett will also return to action on that card as the year ends with a bang on BT Sport.

But between now and then, there are Fight Nights galore coming your way so read on below for the full slate of fights heading to BT Sport over the next few months.

UFC Schedule

 

Date Event Location
19 November UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac UFC APEX, Las Vegas
3 December UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
10 December UFC 282: Prochazka vs Teixeira 2 T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
17 December UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland UFC APEX, Las Vegas
21 January UFC 283: Figueiredo vs Moreno 4 Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Full UFC Fight Card replays - most recent

Date Event Location Watch again
12 November UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira Madison Square Garden, New York City Full card replay
5 November UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos UFC APEX, Las Vegas Full card replay
28 October UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen UFC APEX, Las Vegas Full card replay
21 October UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi  
14 October UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo UFC APEX, Las Vegas Full card replay
1 October UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan UFC APEX, Las Vegas Full card replay
17 September UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song UFC APEX, Las Vegas Full card replay
10 September UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas Full card replay
3 September UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa Accor Arena, Paris Full card replay
20 August UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City Full card replay
13 August UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz Pechanga Arena, San Diego Full card replay