Another year is coming to a close in the world of MMA - but the UFC schedule is looking as packed as ever in the final few months of 2022 with a couple of cracking cards coming your way.

We've already witnessed history in the making this year as Britain crowned another UFC champion when Leon Edwards etched his name in the record books with *that* head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Plus the middleweight championship changed hands in similarly shocking fashion at UFC 281 when Alex Pereira stunned Israel Adesanya with a fifth round knockout to become Brazil's latest UFC ruler.

The year closes out with a belter from Las Vegas when UFC 282 reunites light heavyweight rivals Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira in a rematch of their Fight of the Year cracker back at UFC 275 in June.

Brits Darren Till and Paddy Pimblett will also return to action on that card as the year ends with a bang on BT Sport.

But between now and then, there are Fight Nights galore coming your way so read on below for the full slate of fights heading to BT Sport over the next few months.