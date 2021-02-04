UFC 281 - What just happened?!Nov 14 | 3 min read
Another year is coming to a close in the world of MMA - but the UFC schedule is looking as packed as ever in the final few months of 2022 with a couple of cracking cards coming your way.
We've already witnessed history in the making this year as Britain crowned another UFC champion when Leon Edwards etched his name in the record books with *that* head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.
Plus the middleweight championship changed hands in similarly shocking fashion at UFC 281 when Alex Pereira stunned Israel Adesanya with a fifth round knockout to become Brazil's latest UFC ruler.
The year closes out with a belter from Las Vegas when UFC 282 reunites light heavyweight rivals Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira in a rematch of their Fight of the Year cracker back at UFC 275 in June.
Brits Darren Till and Paddy Pimblett will also return to action on that card as the year ends with a bang on BT Sport.
But between now and then, there are Fight Nights galore coming your way so read on below for the full slate of fights heading to BT Sport over the next few months.
UFC Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|19 November
|UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Spivac
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|3 December
|UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Holland
|Amway Center, Orlando, Florida
|10 December
|UFC 282: Prochazka vs Teixeira 2
|T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
|17 December
|UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Strickland
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|21 January
|UFC 283: Figueiredo vs Moreno 4
|Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Full UFC Fight Card replays - most recent
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Watch again
|12 November
|UFC 281: Adesanya vs Pereira
|Madison Square Garden, New York City
|5 November
|UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Lemos
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|28 October
|UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Allen
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|21 October
|UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev
|Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi
|14 October
|UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Araujo
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|1 October
|UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|17 September
|UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Song
|UFC APEX, Las Vegas
|10 September
|UFC 279: Diaz vs Ferguson
|T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
|3 September
|UFC Paris: Gane vs Tuivasa
|Accor Arena, Paris
|20 August
|UFC 278: Usman vs Edwards 2
|Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
|13 August
|UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Cruz
|Pechanga Arena, San Diego
