Things are set for a shake up at bantamweight this Saturday night as two top five guys go head-to-head in a cracking main event at the The Theater in Paradise, Nevada, when Petr Yan takes on Merab Dvalishvili. Former 135lb champion Yan will be hoping to bounce back from a painful, razor-thin decision loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 280 which consigned the 30-year-old to his third loss in four fights.

Meanwhile Georgia's Dvalishvili is on the hunt for a ninth straight win that would put him on the brink of title contention as he seeks to embellish his championship credentials with arguably the biggest victory of his career. It's going to be a bumper evening of fights with six bouts coming your way on the main card including an intriguing heavyweight battle to look forward to between Alexander Volkov and Alexandr Romanov. Plus Nikita Krylov and Ryan Spann trade leather in a rescheduled catchweight contest that had been set to headline a 205lb main event at the UFC APEX less than a month ago. And with Ricardo Ramos vs Austin Lingo, Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez and much more coming your way, you don't want to miss UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili on BT Sport. Here's all you need to know to watch or live stream the fights on BT Sport this weekend.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili UK time

The event will be shown exclusively live at 9pm UK time (11pm main card) overnight on Saturday 11 March on BT Sport 2HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Fight Card Petr Yan vs Merab Dvalishvili - Bantamweight Alexander Volkov vs Alexandr Romanov - Heavyweight Nikita Krylov vs Ryan Spann - Catchweight Said Nurmagomedov vs Jonathan Martinez - Bantamweight Vitor Petrino vs Anton Turkalj - Light heavyweight

UFC Fight Night: Yan vs Dvalishvili Prelims Karl Williams vs Lukasz Brzeski - Heavyweight Raphael Assuncao vs Davey Grant - Bantamweight Sedriques Dumas vs Josh Fremnd - Middleweight Mario Bautista vs Guido Cannetti - Bantamweight

