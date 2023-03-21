The UFC bantamweight rankings could be set for a shakeup this weekend as two top five rivals trade leather with the next shot at the bantamweight champion potentially at stake for the victor when Marlon Vera takes on Cory Sandhagen. Vera believed he had already done enough to secure the shot with a bonus-winning knockout of Dominick Cruz last time out but the 30-year-old Ecuadorian faces one last test in the form of one-time title challenger Sandhagen, hoping to put his championship credentials beyond question at the AT&T Center in Texas.

Meanwhile Sandhagen can take one more step back towards the 135lb belt with a win over another in-form contender among the bantamweight elite as he looks to back up an impressive victory against Song Yadong in September with a win on Saturday night. Former bantamweight champion Holly Holm also returns to action as she takes on Yana Santos in the co-main event, while flyweights Andrea Lee and Maycee Barber also do battle on the main card. Here's all the information you need to make sure you don't miss any of the action this weekend as UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen exclusively live on BT Sport.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen UK time

The event will be shown exclusively live at 9pm UK time (11pm main card) overnight on Saturday 25 March on BT Sport 2HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen Fight Card Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen - Bantamweight Holly Holm vs Yana Santos - Women's bantamweight Andrea Lee vs Maycee Barber - Women's flyweight Chidi Njokuani vs Albert Duraev - Middleweight

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen Prelims Alex Perez vs Manel Kape - Flyweight Daniel Pineda vs Tucker Lutz - Featherweight Steven Peterson vs Lucas Alexander - Featherweight Trevin Giles vs Preston Parsons - Welterweight CJ Vergara vs Daniel da Silva - Flyweight

What if I can't watch the fights live?

No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com. You won't miss miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature. And most importantly, the entire card will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport on Sunday night.

How to live stream the fights on a phone or tablet Subscribers wanting to watch the fights can open the BT Sport app on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.

The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.

How to live stream the fights on a laptop Follow this UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen on TV

If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 2HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 431, while Sky customers can head to channel 414 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 528.

*BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS5, Xbox Series X, Apple TV, NOW and many more devices.