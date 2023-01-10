We're back baby! Just like that the UFC returns to BT Sport for the first time in 2023 - and there's been a last-minute change to the schedule too as Sean Strickland steps up to take main event honours for the second successive card when he takes on Nassourdine Imavov. Kelvin Gastelum had been set to headline at the UFC APEX before withdrawing from the main event at late notice - but the ever-game Strickland saved the day to feature in another five round showpiece almost exactly a month after going the distance in defeat to Jared Cannonier last time out.

They'll be joined on the card by the explosive Dan Ige, who returns to action for the first time since last summer, as he looks to halt a horrible three-fight losing skid against the dangerous Damon Jackson. Plus rising bantamweight star Umar Nurmagomedov aims to extend his perfect 15-fight ledger to 16 undefeated when he takes on Raoni Barcelos to open up the main card. There's so much to look forward to ahead of the UFC's 2023 debut so read on to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov on BT Sport.

What time is the UFC on in the UK: When is Strickland vs Imavov?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 14th January on BT Sport 1HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov Fight Card Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov - Light heavyweight Dan Ige vs Damon Jackson - Featherweight Punahele Soriano vs Roman Kopylov - Middleweight Ketlen Vieira vs Raquel Pennington - Women's bantamweight Umar Nurmagomedov vs Raoni Barcelos - Bantamweight

UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov prelims Abdul Razak Alhassan vs Claudio Ribeiro - Middleweight Mateusz Rebecki vs Nick Fiore - Lightweight Javid Basharat vs Mateus Mendonca - Bantamweight Allan Nascimento vs Carlos Hernandez - Flyweight Daniel Argueta vs Isaac Dulgarian - Featherweight

