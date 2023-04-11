Surging featherweight contender Arnold Allen looks to make his claim for world title honours when he faces the most accomplished opponent of his career to date, the former 145lb ruler and ex-pound-for-pound king Max Holloway. Ipswich man Allen is on a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC which extends to 12 across all promotions and comes into the bout having seen off the challenge of Calvin Kattar in October last year.

Meanwhile Holloway is at something of a crossroads in his career having taken 18 months out of competition since back-to-back wins against Kattar and the newly-crowned interim champion Yair Rodriguez. Down 2-0 in his rivarly with the featherweight ruler Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway knows he must clean out the other top contenders in the division before he is granted a third and likely final crack at the Aussie champion sometime in the future. Can Britain's next best title hope take one giant leap towards the gold - or will one of the sport's greatest stars reassert himself as the danger man at 145lb? You don't want to miss UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, exclusively live on BT Sport this Saturday night. Read on for all the ways you can watch the fights with us this weekend.

UFC Fight Night UK time: When is Holloway vs Allen?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 11.30pm UK time (1.30am main card) overnight on Saturday 16 April on BT Sport 2HD and across our digital platforms.

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Fight Card Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen - Featherweight Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo - Featherweight Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov - Light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba vs Tanner Boser - Light heavyweight Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia - Lightweight

UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen prelims Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown - Featherweight Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau - Flyweight Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman - Light heavyweight Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodríguez - Women's strawweight

