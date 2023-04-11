How to watch UFC Fight Night - Holloway vs Allen on BT SportApr 11 | 3 min read
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen - Live stream, UK time, TV channel, full fight replay info and fight card details on BT Sport
Britain's Arnold Allen headlines the biggest night of his career as he takes on the former pound-for-pound king Max Holloway in an intriguing featherweight showdown, exclusively live on BT Sport.
Surging featherweight contender Arnold Allen looks to make his claim for world title honours when he faces the most accomplished opponent of his career to date, the former 145lb ruler and ex-pound-for-pound king Max Holloway.
Ipswich man Allen is on a 10-fight winning streak in the UFC which extends to 12 across all promotions and comes into the bout having seen off the challenge of Calvin Kattar in October last year.
Meanwhile Holloway is at something of a crossroads in his career having taken 18 months out of competition since back-to-back wins against Kattar and the newly-crowned interim champion Yair Rodriguez.
Down 2-0 in his rivarly with the featherweight ruler Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway knows he must clean out the other top contenders in the division before he is granted a third and likely final crack at the Aussie champion sometime in the future.
Can Britain's next best title hope take one giant leap towards the gold - or will one of the sport's greatest stars reassert himself as the danger man at 145lb?
You don't want to miss UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen, exclusively live on BT Sport this Saturday night. Read on for all the ways you can watch the fights with us this weekend.
UFC Fight Night UK time: When is Holloway vs Allen?
The event will be shown exclusively live at 11.30pm UK time (1.30am main card) overnight on Saturday 16 April on BT Sport 2HD and across our digital platforms.
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen Fight Card
Max Holloway vs Arnold Allen - Featherweight
Edson Barboza vs Billy Quarantillo - Featherweight
Dustin Jacoby vs Azamat Murzakanov - Light heavyweight
Ion Cutelaba vs Tanner Boser - Light heavyweight
Pedro Munhoz vs Chris Gutierrez - Bantamweight
Clay Guida vs Rafa Garcia - Lightweight
UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen prelims
Bill Algeo vs TJ Brown - Featherweight
Brandon Royval vs Matheus Nicolau - Flyweight
Zak Cummings vs Ed Herman - Light heavyweight
Gillian Robertson vs Piera Rodríguez - Women's strawweight
What if I can't watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen live?
No problem! Our brilliant enhanced video player is available on both the BT Sport app on mobile and tablet and BTSport.com.
You won't miss miss a second of the action thanks to our interactive timeline, which lets you control your own viewing experience by allowing you to scroll back through the entire card - or skip to your preferred fight using our 'chapters' feature.
And most importantly, the entire card will remain available to watch spoiler-free immediately after broadcast - as it will on our large screen device app. Bookmark this page and return at your leisure to tune in from the outset.
You can also watch a replay of the fight card on BT Sport on Sunday night. Check the TV Guide for more information.
How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen on a phone or tablet
Subscribers wanting to watch the fights can open the BT Sport app on Saturday night and follow the link at the top of the homepage.
The app is available to download for free on iOS and Android phones and tablets.
How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen on a laptop
Follow this UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen link or access via bt.com/sport when our coverage gets underway.
How to watch UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Allen on TV
If you prefer watching all the action on the big screen, just head to BT Sport 2HD in time for the beginning of the event. BT TV customers can find us on channel 431, while Sky customers can head to channel 414 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 528.
*BT Sport customers can download the BT Sport app on PS5, Xbox Series X, Apple TV, NOW and many more devices.
Make your device's home page spoiler-free!
Our award-winning app on mobile and tablets allows you to customise your home page to avoid seeing spoilers the morning after the big fights.
To make the switch to a spoiler-free home page, open up the app and click 'More' in the bottom corner.
Under 'Settings' change the 'Landing page' option from 'Home' to 'Spoiler-free replays'.
You will then need to exit and close your app. Once you reload the app, your home page will default to the 'Spoiler-free' tab in the Sports navigation menu.
Once you're done in spoiler-free mode, you can either revert your home page back to the default option - or simply navigate away from the spoiler-free tab and check out some of our other must-see content across the app.