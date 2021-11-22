UFC world champions: Who are the current title holders?

BTSport.com has got you covered with a comprehensive list of the current 2022 UFC world champions across all divisions for both men and women.

By George Mills Published: 14 November 2022 - 9.41am
UFC
Jiri Prochazka with his light-heavyweight belt after defeating Glover Teixeira

But who are the reigning kings and queens of the Octagon? Fear not; we've got you covered with a comprehensive list of the current UFC world champions across both the men's and women's divisions.

Current Men's UFC World Champions

Division Champion Since Defences
Heavyweight Francis Ngannou March 27 2021 1
Light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka June 11 2022 0
Middleweight Alex Pereira November 12 2022 0
Welterweight Leon Edwards August 20 2022 0
Lightweight Islam Makhachev October 22 2022 0
Featherweight Alexander Volkanovski December 14 2019 4
Bantamweight Aljamain Sterling March 6 2021 2
Flyweight

Deiveson Figueiredo

Brandon Moreno (interim champion)

January 22 2022

July 30 2022

0

0

Current Women's UFC World Champions

Division Champion Since Defences
Featherweight Amanda Nunes December 29 2018 2
Bantamweight Amanda Nunes July 30 2022 0
Flyweight Valentina Shevchenko December 8 2018 7
Strawweight Zhang Weili November 12 2022 0