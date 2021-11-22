UFC 281 - What just happened?!Nov 14 | 3 min read
UFC world champions: Who are the current title holders?
BTSport.com has got you covered with a comprehensive list of the current 2022 UFC world champions across all divisions for both men and women.
BT Sport is the exclusive home of the UFC in the UK and Ireland, bringing you unmissable coverage of some of the biggest fights featuring the most iconic names in mixed martial arts.
But who are the reigning kings and queens of the Octagon? Fear not; we've got you covered with a comprehensive list of the current UFC world champions across both the men's and women's divisions.
Read on to find out who rules the roost - or check our UFC schedule to find out what's coming up on BT Sport over the coming weeks and months.
Get BT Sport today - contract free
Watch BT Sport's unbeatable line-up of world-class live sport for just £25 per month.
Current Men's UFC World Champions
|Division
|Champion
|Since
|Defences
|Heavyweight
|Francis Ngannou
|March 27 2021
|1
|Light heavyweight
|Jiri Prochazka
|June 11 2022
|0
|Middleweight
|Alex Pereira
|November 12 2022
|0
|Welterweight
|Leon Edwards
|August 20 2022
|0
|Lightweight
|Islam Makhachev
|October 22 2022
|0
|Featherweight
|Alexander Volkanovski
|December 14 2019
|4
|Bantamweight
|Aljamain Sterling
|March 6 2021
|2
|Flyweight
|
Brandon Moreno (interim champion)
|
January 22 2022
July 30 2022
|
0
0
Current Women's UFC World Champions
|Division
|Champion
|Since
|Defences
|Featherweight
|Amanda Nunes
|December 29 2018
|2
|Bantamweight
|Amanda Nunes
|July 30 2022
|0
|Flyweight
|Valentina Shevchenko
|December 8 2018
|7
|Strawweight
|Zhang Weili
|November 12 2022
|0
Feedback