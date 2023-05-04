UFC Bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his title in New Jersey as UFC 288 comes to BT Sport exclusively live. The 33-year-old New Yorker is close to home as he faces Los Angeles-born Henry Cejudo, who is out to regain the title he vacated after his retirement in 2020. After three years without a fight, Cejudo will hope there is no rustiness on his return against a fighter in Sterling who hasn't been beaten since 2017. All the action gets underway in the early hours of Sunday morning, with the preliminary card beginning at 1am live on BT Sport. Read on below for all the info you need to make sure you don't miss one moment of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 on BT Sport.

UFC 288 UK time: When is Sterling vs Cejudo?

The event will be shown exclusively live at 1am UK time (3am main card) overnight on Saturday 6 May on BT Sport 1 and across our digital platforms.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Fight Card Aljamain Sterling (c) vs Henry Cejudo - Bantamweight Belal Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns - Welterweight Jéssica Andrade vs Yan Xiaonan - Strawweight Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes - Featherweight Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain - Featherweight

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo prelims Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola - Lightweight Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clark - Light Heavyweight Khaos Williams vs Rolando Bedoya - Welterweight Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba - Strawweight

What if I can't watch UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo live?

