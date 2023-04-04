UFC 287 preview: Four reasons to watch Pereira vs Adesanya 2 on BT Sport

The big fights just keep on coming on BT Sport – and this weekend we’ve got another cracking night coming your way as UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 rolls into town. Brazil’s Alex Pereira is looking to complete the double over former champion Israel Adesanya under the UFC banner having stopped the former champ with a dramatic fifth round knockout victory at UFC 281 in November.

Plus there’s an intriguing welterweight battle taking place in the co-main event as Gilbert Burns faces hometown hero Jorge Masvidal with a crack at the 170lb champion Leon Edwards dangling tantalisingly on the horizon for the victor. And with a host of other wicked scraps coming your way over the course of the evening, you don’t want to be anywhere else when it all goes down exclusively live from 1am on Saturday night. Here are four reasons you can’t miss UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2.

Does Poatan have Izzy’s number? Alex Pereira must be the bogeyman Israel Adesanya sees when he closes his eyes at night. The pair have fought three times over the course of their combat careers: twice under the Glory kickboxing banner and once as mixed martial artists in the UFC. Alex Pereira has won all three contests, two of which by knockout. It’s no secret to suggest the 35-year-old was brought into the promotion with the sole aim of challenging Adesanya’s prior dominance of the 185lb landscape. In fact, that explains why Pereira needed only three fights in the promotion to secure the opportunity most other fighters can only dream of. But for all the doors that were opened to “Poatan” – his moniker, which aptly translates as “Hands of Stone” – to make his showdown with Adesanya happen in the UFC, Pereira still had to grab his opportunity to become the 12th man to sit atop the promotion’s middleweight throne.

“Whenever there's a challenge, no one can hold me back”

- Alex Pereira

And that he did, surviving a scare against “Stylebender” in the very first round to inflict a fifth-round stoppage defeat on the man from New Zealand at UFC 281 last year. It proved to be the crowning moment of a revenge mission that began when Pereira saw an interview Adesanya conducted in 2020, disparaging him and his achievements. “He watches all my fights and every time I fight, like clockwork, he’ll put something out about ‘oh I beat that guy’. But I’ve never ever watched any of his fights ever. At the end of the day, nobody knows who the f*** he is. He’s going to be that guy when I’m world champion, when I’m a legend, he’ll be at some pub talking s*** about how ‘I beat that guy one time’…” Adesanya told Sporting News Australia.

Speaking to UFC Countdown, Pereira referenced the quote as providing the fuel for his determination to chase Adesanya into the UFC. "I felt challenged. And whenever there's a challenge, no one can hold me back," Pereira continued. "I wanted new challenges and the UFC was it." And while one challenge was completed when Pereira reached the pinnacle of the UFC, the next task facing the veteran striker is to prove he belongs to stay there, beginning with a mouth-watering rematch on Saturday night. A look back over UFC history shows that overwhelmingly the new champion defends his belt when immediately rematching the former ruler, just as Leon Edwards proved last month in London. However, the bookies have priced Pereira as the slight underdog against Adesanya this coming weekend, showing the lingering doubts that remain over his longevity as champion of the division. Will Pereira turn Adesanya’s evening to another nightmare – or can the former king return to claim his throne?

Make or break for Masvidal? Jorge Masvidal will hope to make it a triumphant homecoming on Saturday night in a high-stakes showdown against fellow Floridian native Gilbert Burns. Masvidal, fighting in the city he was born almost 14 years to the day since his last assignment there, takes on fellow top ranked 170lber Burns with both men looking to make an explosive statement to shake up Dana White’s best laid plans for the welterweight division. UFC chief White has repeatedly insisted Colby Covington will be the next man in line to face the champion Leon Edwards for the world title – but both Masvidal and Burns believe an emphatic victory here could force the boss into a rethink. For Masvidal, the bout signifies a pivotal moment in the career of one of the promotion’s most extraordinary individuals, threatening to close the door on the championship aspirations of a bona fide superstar – and perhaps for good. The 38-year-old veteran became one of the UFC’s biggest draws back in 2019, rejuvenating his career over the course of 12 extraordinary months that saw him claim a trio of successive knockout wins against Darren Till, Ben Askren – in a record-setting six seconds no less, and Nate Diaz.

“This could be the last one”

- Jorge Masvidal

But since then, Masvidal has fallen into a three-fight losing skid, fighting just once a year in the process and losing grasp of the irrepressible momentum that made him one of the biggest stars in the sport. Granted, two of his losses came against an all-time great of the division in Kamaru Usman and the other against the man touted to be next in line for a title shot, Colby Covington, but there’s no doubt that Masvidal’s stock has fallen a great height over the past three years. With that as the context for this showdown against Burns on Saturday night, there doesn’t appear to be any scope for another setback if Masvidal’s ambitions of becoming a world champion before retirement are to be realised. Speaking on UFC Countdown this week, “Gamebred” admitted as much too, hinting at retirement if he comes up short against “Durinho” this weekend. “This could be the last one,” Masvidal said. “If I lose, I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert means that things are headed in the right direction. So if I roll the dice and do everything right, I’m going for it all. “I think I’m at my best right now – my mental (game), my physical – and now I’ve got to go out there and prove it. “I’ve got my back up against the wall. I get to start my resurrection here in Miami-Dade County, the city that birthed me, that made me, that moulded me, so I’m more than excited. “April 8, I give it all I’ve got. I win, we keep rolling that dice until we get that f****** belt.”

A bantamweight banger Two of the most exciting strikers in the 135lb division go head-to-head in a really fun fight between Rob Font and Adrian Yanez at UFC 287. Both renowned for their dynamism on the feet, with that alluring blend of energy, agility and power that only bantamweights can provide, this one has all the ingredients to steal the show on Saturday night. Perennial contender Font has been a mainstay of the top 15 for some time now but with two straight losses coming into this bout, he’s been matched up against a hungry rising star in what looks to be a crossroads scrap for the 35-year-old. And 29-year-old Yanez, who is riding a five-fight, five bonus-winning victory streak into the contest, is the man looking to snatch Font’s top 10 ranking to set himself up for a breakout year in 2023. “This is going to be a striker’s delight,” Michael Bipsing said on this week’s UFC Fight Week preview of UFC 287. “There’s going to be a lot of boxing on display. “This will be one of those fights, the crowd will be on their feet. They will be losing their minds, because I’m telling you… Rob Font feels overlooked, he’s lost his last two and he feels disrespected and forgotten about. “Yanez, you know what he’s thinking. He’s thinking title fight soon baby, Rob Font holds the keys to the door to the elite, top fights in the division.”